Rappahannock County High School faced a tough challenge last Friday, losing the first home football game of the season in a close final score of 40-42. RCHS was defeated by Southampton Academy, a private school in Courtland.
RCHS Principal Carlos Seward lends a hand to the cheerleaders
By Claire Mullins
RCHS Principal Carlos Seward takes a moment to chat with school and football team alumnus Bobby Fincham.
Photographer: Luke Christopher
Despite the setback, the team's determination remains strong, and players look ahead to a competitive season with many wins to come. Principal Carlos Seward continues to rally behind his beloved Panthers, anticipating a triumphant season ahead.
“I think we're going to win the rest of the games here on out,” said Seward. Starting last year, the varsity football team took a new approach to the sport by joining an eight-man football league, as opposed to the normal 11-man team structure.
“We just don't have students here to play 11-man football safely,” said Seward. Last year, the team had an outstanding season, finishing with a record of 7-2, and they look forward to reaching those same heights again this year.
