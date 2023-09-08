2023-09-RCHS-Footballgame--4-web.jpg

 

Rappahannock County High School faced a tough challenge last Friday, losing the first home football game of the season in a close final score of 40-42. RCHS was defeated by Southampton Academy, a private school in Courtland.

Photos | RCHS season opener

Despite the setback, the team's determination remains strong, and players look ahead to a competitive season with many wins to come. Principal Carlos Seward continues to rally behind his beloved Panthers, anticipating a triumphant season ahead.

“I think we're going to win the rest of the games here on out,” said Seward.
Starting last year, the varsity football team took a new approach to the sport by joining an eight-man football league, as opposed to the normal 11-man team structure.

“We just don't have students here to play 11-man football safely,” said Seward.
Last year, the team had an outstanding season, finishing with a record of 7-2, and they look forward to reaching those same heights again this year.

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

Tags

Recommended for you