Organized by the Profile of a Graduate (POG) team, Senior Week at Rappahannock County High School celebrated the Class of 2021. The festivities began on Monday, May 3 with a special senior donut breakfast in the commons area.
On Tuesday, students gathered outdoors to create custom tie-dyed shirts to wear during the highly anticipated Decision Day event. Wednesday featured a surprise social media video, created by Lee Bernstein, College Adviser and POG team member. The video featured Rappahannock County Public School staff and teachers sharing special messages for the senior class.
RCHS staff have been busy planning end-of-year celebrations to safely honor this class during this special time in their lives. Senior Week is the first of several events that have been planned for the Class of 2021.
On Gratitude Thursday, students created special thank you notes while enjoying a pop-tart breakfast. Senior Week concluded with the Decision Day celebration on Friday. Decision Day celebrated post-grad plans for every graduating student. Wearing their tie-dyed shirts, which also boasted their post-graduation plans, seniors enjoyed outdoor fun, Kona shaved ice and great prizes generously donated by the community.
“The goal behind Senior Week is to celebrate all seniors’ post-grad plans, whatever that looks like. We have students taking a variety of paths, and I am excited for them to be pursuing what they are interested in,” Bernstein said.
“The hope is also that younger grades see this celebration and get excited about planning their future after high school and look forward to when they can experience the same or similar celebration. It has been an honor to work with the seniors during such a pivotal year and I was so excited to celebrate them!”
This week-long event provided a joyful opportunity for students to reunite after having been separated into cohort groups for most of the year to allow for social distancing during the pandemic.
Senior Olivia Scheulen said she was thankful for the fun-filled week. “It was really nice to be recognized for all the hard work we put in this year,” she said. “The best part was getting to see all my classmates again to celebrate all of our post-grad plans.”
RCPS, along with the POG team (Lee Bernstein, Lisa Heiser, Jenny Kapsa and Dani Pond) extends a heartfelt thanks to community members who donated prizes or money to the RCHS Class of 2021 Senior Week. These generous donors include Amy Wright, Appleton Campbell, B&B Signal Company, Bethel Baptist Church of Amissville, Country Café Pit Stop, Dr. & Mrs. Brooke Miller, Flint Hill United Methodist Church, Gadino Cellars, Griffin Tavern, Lord Fairfax Community College, Rappahannock Lions Club, Rappahannock County Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization, and an anonymous donor. Their incredible generosity resulted in more than $1600 in prizes for the Class of 2021.
