‘People are getting together more and maybe feeling more comfortable’
Rappahannock County Public Schools have seen an elevated number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, though school officials say the incidents are isolated.
The schools were closed on Thursday and Friday of last week after five students from the same household tested positive. The closure allowed for contact tracing and deep cleaning. The schools reopened on Monday, but on Tuesday another case of COVID-19 was identified at Rappahannock County Elementary School, leading to the quarantining of a primary classroom. All told, seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Dr. Shannon Grimsley, RCPS superintendent, said that administrators and nurses have continued working closely with the Virginia Department of Health to trace possible exposures. “We look at [surveillance] cameras, we look at seating charts, we look at bus ridership, we look at a lot of things that we map out on purpose just to be intentional that we can contact trace in a hurry,” she said.
Grimsley speculated that the rise in the number of infections could be attributed to the warmer weather and the increased flexibility with gatherings. “People are getting together more and maybe feeling more comfortable,” she said.
The superintendent continued: “It’s just a good reminder to everyone that we said as we went to [a four-day in-person schedule] with more kids that we could anticipate there would be more quarantining because of the proximity. Despite our best efforts for mitigation, the health department contact tracers will still quarantine anyone who’s been within six feet for 15 minutes or more cumulatively over a 24-hour period regardless of masking and HVAC and barriers and all of that.”
Asked whether the schools might consider canceling end-of-year events if the trend continues, Grimsley said she doesn’t see that happening. “That would only happen if we had staff in quarantine [and] we weren’t able to man the events,” she said. “School events can be planned very safely. … We still plan to follow the executive order.
“The weather’s getting nicer, we all want to be together … but quarantining can still happen and when there is a positive case in the school we have to follow those procedures, so [COVID-19] is still here and people can still be affected by it,” Grimsley said. “We just want to take care of each other and make sure families can participate in these events that we missed out on last year.”
