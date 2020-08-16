Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS) is moving forward with plans to establish a school-based wellness center, and it just so happens that the person with the experience to do so lives right here in the county seat.
At the School Board meeting Tuesday night, RCPS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley announced that Susan Stoltzman, a resident of Washington, will sign on as the planning grant project coordinator.
“[Stoltzman] has experience setting up school-based wellness centers in Dallas for underserved Hispanic populations as well as serving other populations in Syracuse, New York, and also was a practitioner at Piedmont Pediatrics,” said Dr. Grimsley in the announcement. “We’re thrilled to have her on board.”
With funding partially secured by the PATH Foundation, the center would partner with local healthcare providers to offer medical, dental and mental health services to members of the community regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
According to Dr. Grimsley, Stoltzman’s “role will be vital for the exploration of the feasibility of setting up a workable and sustainable school-based wellness center at the elementary school.”
Stoltzman has been a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner for over 25 years. “I've worked in many different settings, including community and school based health centers,” she said.
“In my experience, a common barrier to health care, especially in a rural setting, is lack of access. School-based health care can not only improve access but can also help to achieve positive outcomes in children with chronic illnesses (such as asthma) that require follow up and monitoring. Children who are helped to be compliant with their medications feel better, are happier and miss less school.”
Grimsley stressed that the intent for the wellness center is not to “invite sick persons from the community into a school building, but rather to provide high quality integrated care to families including well child visits, mandated mental health supports, vaccinations, dental screenings, sports physicals, etc.”
In July, the Rappahannock News reported that school districts in many rural areas in Virginia have already established wellness centers to provide pediatric care to children from pre-K through high school.
“I am tremendously excited for the opportunity to explore setting up a school based wellness program in Rappahannock County,” Stoltzman said
The feasibility studies are slated to begin in the next few weeks and will run through early winter.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.