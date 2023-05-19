2023-05-BOS-RCHS-heroes-87-Enhanced-NR.jpg

A resolution presented to the students Monday at the Board of Supervisors meeting commended them for staying calm during a high-stress situation.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

When a group of Rappahannock County High School seniors took a trip to Florida, they didn’t plan to return as heroes. 

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, along with the Rappahannock School Board, adopted a resolution in honor of 11 high school students for their bravery in saving a couple from drowning while on their senior class trip to Clearwater, Florida on April 29. 

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and School Board on Monday recognized 11 RCHS seniors who saved a couple from drowning on their class trip to Florida last month. Eight of the students were in attendance to receive the resolution (left to right): Alex Bailey, Colby Poe, Ryan Campbell, Hayden Milam, J. Switzer, Parker Jones, Maeve Ciuba, Austin Herrell.
J. Switzer, Hayden Milam, Ryan Campbell and Colby Poe outside of the Rappahannock County Courthouse on Monday after receiving recognition from the Board of Supervisors and School Board.

