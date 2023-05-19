The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and School Board on Monday recognized 11 RCHS seniors who saved a couple from drowning on their class trip to Florida last month. Eight of the students were in attendance to receive the resolution (left to right): Alex Bailey, Colby Poe, Ryan Campbell, Hayden Milam, J. Switzer, Parker Jones, Maeve Ciuba, Austin Herrell.
When a group of Rappahannock County High School seniors took a trip to Florida, they didn’t plan to return as heroes.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, along with the Rappahannock School Board, adopted a resolution in honor of 11 high school students for their bravery in saving a couple from drowning while on their senior class trip to Clearwater, Florida on April 29.
The students said they never questioned whether or not they should save the young man and woman who were caught in a riptide. “We wouldn’t have cared if we were recognized or not, we were still gonna do it,” said senior Hayden Milam. “I didn't expect it to be blown out of the water.”
Still — county officials commended the students for taking action rather than being bystanders to the situation.
“As some of you know, I had a really bad heart attack … my wife, as a bystander, did something,” said Hampton Supervisor Keir Whitson. “I think [this] is a reminder, as you go on with your adult lives, that doing something — doing anything — is better than doing nothing.”
The students who were recognized on Monday by the Board of Supervisors and School Board include Alex Bailey, Josh Losievsky, Ryan Campbell, Sam Vandrey, Maeve Ciuba, Emma Jenkins, Hayden Milam, John Milton (J) Switzer, Parker Jones, Colby Poe and Austin Herrell.
When the group of students on the beach heard the couple yelling for help, several students jumped into the water to help them get to shore, Ciuba and Switzer ran to the lifeguard for help, and the other students formed a human chain to help pull the couple out of the Gulf of Mexico. The lifeguard was slow to act, the students said, so it was up to them to get the couple to safety.
“I will say, it was more terrifying to watch, because I was mainly watching it all go down and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Ciuba said. “These people are fighting for their life against the water, and you guys are just trying so hard to help, and it's all so serious.”
Milam said when they got to the young woman, who at that point was about 100 yards from shore, she was panicking and pushing her partner under the water trying to keep herself afloat. The resolution presented to the students on Monday commended them for their ability to stay calm during a high-stress situation.
“It was pretty cool to see how quickly everybody reacted,” Switzer said. While several of the students were able to support enough of the couple’s weight to carry them to shore, the rest of the students organized a chain to help pull them out of the water.
The students said the whole ordeal was likely less than five minutes, but felt closer to 20 minutes. Shortly after being rescued, the couple left the beach, and the lifeguard did nothing but give the seniors a thumbs up.
“We came out of the water and everybody [on the class trip] was just like, ‘I'm so glad that you guys came back’ and everybody was like ‘you guys are literally the heroes,’” Poe said.
