It’s been quite a year for Rappahannock County High School students — and for their families, and for their teachers. In the RCHS gym on Friday night, as parents and grandparents and cousins and friends shrugged off the wariness of the pandemic and sat shoulder to shoulder on the bleachers to watch the members of the historic class of 2021 receive their diplomas, it felt as though everyone — not just the seniors — could finally celebrate having made it.
Class President Camron Wayland introduced Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Shannon Grimsley — but not before commending his peers for overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. “I speak for everyone when I say that I’m disappointed our senior year didn’t go as we planned or the way we wanted it to go … however, we all made it. And I want to congratulate each and every one of you for doing an outstanding job,” Wayland said.
Watch the graduation:
In her address, Grimsley applauded the students for their resilience and strength, likening the pandemic to a stormy sea and the graduates to sailors. “Navigating the churning waters of this pandemic is much like navigating a boat through a storm, and what you have each learned here you will carry forward with you as you face future storms,” she said. “My dear class of 2021, remember there is no rainbow without the rain and no matter what vessel on which you sail, you have the tools and the knowledge to weather any storm you encounter.”
Class Salutatorian Rachel Weghorst and Valedictorian Alex Petty delivered stirring speeches, as did RCPS School Board Chair Wes Mills. College Counselor Dani Pond announced the impressive scholarship awards earned by each of the graduates, as well as their post-graduation plans.
