These are the school bus routes for the school year that starts Wednesday, August 11,2021. Students are urged to be at their pickup points at least 15 minutes early the first day of school. Some bus numbers and route descriptions have been altered from last year, so please be alert for those changes.
Please address bus route questions to Al Payne, director of transportation, at 540-987-8591. Overcrowding or safety concerns may necessitate further route changes. It is suggested that parents of new or very young students have them ride the bus to school the first morning, rather than driving them to school, so that they will know which bus to get on in the afternoon.
Bus 1: Amissville area (east). Start at approx. 7:15 a.m. at Viewtown Road and 211E. Pick up to Indian Run Road. Right on Indian Run Road to turn around. Right on 211E. Left on Waterloo Road. Left on Rollins Ford Road to turn around at #262. Right on Waterloo Road to @ 211W. Pick up to Viewtown Road. p.m. same as a.m.
Bus 2: Castleton area. Start approx 7:00 a.m. at the dead end of Dodson Road towards Viewtown Road. Left on Viewtown Road. Left on Forest Grove Road to turn around. Left on Forest Grove Road. Left on Richmond Road. Right on Castleton Ford Road. Left on Turkey Ridge Road to turn around. Left on Castleton Ford Road. Left on Castleton View Road. Right on Castleton Ford Road. Left on Castleton Mtn. Road. Left on Laurel Mills Road. Right on Hope Hill Road. Right on Whorton Hollow Road with pick-ups to Lizzie Mills Road. Left on Rock Mills Road (no pickups). Left on Rt. 211 (no pickups) to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 3: Rock Mills Area. Start at approx 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Rudasill Mill Road and Rt. 522. Right on Five Forks Road to turn around then Right on to Rudasill Mill Road. Right on Rock Mills Road heading east on Aaron Mtn Road. Right on Richmond Road. Right on Laurel Mills Road. Right on Lizzie Mills Road. Right on Whorton Hollow Road. Left on Rock Mills Road. Pick up to Rt. 211. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 5: Chester Gap/Huntly. Start at approx 6:55 a.m. Start at 522N and Jericho Road. Right on Huntly Road. Right on 522N. Left at the second entrance to Chester Gap. Pick up on the right side of the Store. Turn left on Cemetery Road. Left on Waterfall Road. Right on Chester Gap Road. Right on Rt. 522S. Pick up to Jericho Road. p.m. route same as a.m.
Bus6: Old Hollow/Sperryville. Start 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Rt. 211 and Old Hollow Road Straight on Swindler Hollow Road. Left on Sycamore Ridge. Left on Old Hollow Road. Right on Swindler Hollow Road. Right on Thornton Gap Church Road. Right on Rt. 211W. Right on Atkins Road to turn around. Right on 211W to turn around at Hearthstone School. Right on Main Street Left to right on Water Street Right on Rt. 211E. Turn around to Rt. 211W. Turn around to Rt. 211E. Pick up to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 9: Chester Gap (upper). Start at approx 7:20 a.m. on Chester Gap Road and Sequoia Street. No pick-ups going up mountain, pickup coming down mountain only. Pick up to Cemetery Road. p.m. route same as a.m.
Bus 10: Viewtown Amissville area. Start approx 7:05 a.m. at Dodson Road toward Amissville. Pick up to Left on Seven Ponds Road. Right on Rt. 211 E (no pick ups) to South Poes Road. Left on South Poes Road to turn around @ Woodland Vale Lane. Left on Hackleys Mill Road to turn around at the second entrance to Rappahannock Lakes. Left on South Poes to Right on Rt. 211. No pickups to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 11: Slate Mills/FT Valley/Jenkins Hollow Area. Start route at 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Rt. 522 and Round Hill Road. Left on Slate Mills Road. Right on Reva Road to turn around. Left on Slate Mills Road. Left on Major Brown Road to turn around at #12274. Left on Slate Mills Road. Left on Rt. 231. Right on Peola Mills Road. Right on Nethers Road to turn around at Pine Hill Road. Left on Peola Mills Road. Left on Rt. 231. Left on Rolling Road. Turn around at Woodward Road. Left on Rt. 231, Left on Ashby Road to turn around at Woodward Road. Left on Rt. 231. Left on Rt.522N. Right on Rt. 211E. No pickup to schools. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 12: Castleton. Start at approx 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Scrabble Road and Whorton Hollow Road towards Scrabble. Right on Rt. 522 North (no pick ups until Woodville). Left on Hawlin Road to turn around at Quaintance Road. Left on Rt. 522 pick up to Yancy Rd. No pick- ups to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 14: Scrabble/Woodville. Start at approx. 7:05 a.m. from the Old Woodville Store on Rt. 522S, pickup up to the county line. Left on O’Bannons Mill Road. Right on Turkey Ridge Road to turn around at High Country Lane. Left on O’Bannons Mill Road. Right on Rt. 522N. (Pick up to Woodville) Left on Yancey Road to turn around at Jobber Mtn. Left on Rt. 522. Pick up to Main Street. Right on Rt. 211. No pick-ups to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 15: Huntly, Flint Hill, Fodderstack, Washington. Starts at approx 7:10 a.m. on Jericho Road at utility lot 1 and a half mile from Rt. 522. Left on Rt. 522 (no pick ups) Right on Hittles Mill Road. Right on Riley Hollow Road to turn around at Mill Hill Road. Right on Dearing Road. Right on Bear Wallow Road to turn around at Hickory Lane. Right on Dearing Road. Left on Resettlement Road. Right on Fodderstack Road. Right on Dearing Road to turn around. Right on Fodderstack Road. Left on Calvert Street. Right on Gay Street. Left on Mt. Salem Avenue. Right on Rt. 211. No pick-ups to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 18: Ben Venue/Flint Hill/Tiger Valley. Start at approx 7:05 a.m. East on Rt. 211 from Massies Corner. Left on Ben Venue Road. Right on Rt. 522N. Left on Fodderstack Road. Left on Aileen Road. Right on Rt. 522S (no pick ups to Rt. 211). Right on Rt. 211W. Pick up to Tiger Valley Road. Left on Tiger Valley Road. Left on Starks Road to turn around. Left on Tiger Valley Road. Turn around at Long Mtn. Road. Left on Hunters Road. Left on Grand View Road to turn around. Right on Hunters Road. Left on Tiger Valley Road. Left on Rt. 211W. Pick up to intersection of Main Street and Rt. 211. p.m. reverse of a.m.
Bus 19: Amissville area (central). Start at approximately 7:13 a.m. at the intersection of Rt. 211 East and South Poes Road. Right on Viewtown Road. Left on Waterford Road to turn around at Korea Road. Right on Viewtown Road. Left on Rt. 211W. Pick up to Hinson Ford Road. Right on Hinson Ford Road to turn around at dead end. Right on Rt. 211W. Pick up to South Poes Road. p.m. route same as a.m.
Bus 20: Gid Brown/Harris Hollow/Town of Washington. Start at approx 7:15 a.m. from Rt. 211 and Gid Brown Hollow Road. Left on Keyser Run Road to turn around at Daisy’s Rest Lane. Left on Gid Brown Hollow to stop at intersection of Gid Brown and Pullens Bluff. Straight to Harris Hollow Road. Right on Main Street. Right on Piedmont Street to turn around. Right on Main Street. Pick up to Rt. 211. Right on Rt. 211W. Pick up to Schoolhouse Road. (includes CCLC) p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Bus 24: Amissville area (west). Start at approx 7:08 a.m. at William’s Enterprises. Right on Richmond Road. Left on Richmond Road. Left on Battle Mtn Road. Right on Rt. 211E. Pick up to cross over at South Poes Road, Pick up Rt. 211W to Ben Venue Road. p.m. route same as a.m.
Bus 26: Huntly/Flint Hill. Start at approximately 6:55 a.m. Start on Rt. 522N at Rt. 211. Pick up on Right side only. Right on Crest Hill Road. Right on South Poes Road. to turn around. Right on Crest Hill Road to turn around at county line. Right on Rt. 522N. Left on Mtn. View Road. to turn around. Right on Rt. 522S. Right on Rt. 211. No pickups to school. p.m. route same as a.m.