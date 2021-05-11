Rappahannock County Public Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Carlos Dwight Seward has been appointed as the next principal of Rappahannock County High School (RCHS).
Mr. Seward brings a variety of experience to the role of RCHS principal. He has served as an assistant principal at Eastern View High School in Culpeper County for the last four years. Beginning his career in education as a high school history teacher in Virginia Beach City Public Schools, he quickly became a leader among his peers serving as the social studies department chair and curriculum leader. Additionally, he has served as International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program (IB-MYP) coordinator, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) coordinator, and dean of students, in Alexandria City Public Schools; and served as a middle school social studies teacher and grade-level chairperson in Henrico County Public Schools.
Mr. Seward graduated from Norfolk State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He went on to earn a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Hampton University. In addition, he earned his gifted education endorsement from the School of Education at the University of Virginia, and recently completed a graduate certificate in education finance from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Mr. Seward to our leadership team at RCPS,” said Dr. Shannon Grimsley, RCPS superintendent. “His depth of instructional leadership experience and ample educational qualifications as a successful classroom teacher paired with his inspirational personality and poise propelled him to the top candidate slot as unanimously recommended by the interview committee and the superintendent interview team. Mr. Seward will be an incredible addition to the Rappahannock family, and will be sure to continue and build upon the successes of RCHS as the new principal. We very much look forward to seeing what he will accomplish!”
Mr. Seward will begin serving as principal on July 1.