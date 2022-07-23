Chester Gap (Upper)
Bus #9. Start at approximately 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sequoia Street and Chester Gap Road. No pick up going up the mountain, only going down. Pick up to intersection of Cemetery Road d and Chester Gap Road. p.m. route same as a.m.
Huntly/Lower Chester Gap
Bus #5. Start at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Little Long Mountain Road and Route 522 North. Right on Huntly Road. Right on Route 522 North. Left at 2nd entrance of Chester Gap. Right on Chester Gap Road. (Pick up on the right side of the store.) Left on Cemetery Road. Left on Waterfall Road. Right on Chester Gap Road. Right on 522S. Pick up to intersection of Little Long Mountain Rd and 522S. p.m. route same as a.m.
Flint Hill/Huntly/Washington
Bus #18. Start at approximately 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 211 and Route 522 North (Massies Corner). Pick up on the right side of Route 522 North to the intersection of Little Long Mountain Road. Right on Little Long Mountain Road to turnaround. Left on Route 522 South. Right on Mountain View Road to turnaround. Right on Route 522 South. Right on U.S. Route 211 West. (No pick-ups on U.S. Route 211 West). Left on Tiger Valley Road. Left on Starks Road to turnaround. Left on Tiger Valley Road to turnaround at Long Mountain Road. Left on Hunters Road. Left on Grand View Road to turnaround. Right on Hunters Road. Left on Tiger Valley Road. Pick up to intersection of
U.S. Route 211 East and Tiger Valley Road. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Amissville/Flint Hill
Bus #26. Start at approximately 7:05 a.m. at the intersection of Aileen Road and Route 522. Left on Aileen Road. Right on Fodderstack Road. Left on Route 522 North. Right on Crest Hill Road to turnaround at the county line. Left on South Poes Road. Left on Hackleys Mill Road to turnaround. Left on South Poes Road. Pick up to U.S. Route 211. p.m. route same as a.m.
Ben Venue/Amissville
Bus #24. Start at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and U.S. 211 East. Right on Richmond Road. Left on Richmond Road. Left on Battle Mountain Road. Right on U.S Route 211 East. (No pick up on 211). Right on Seven Ponds Road. Pick up to intersection of Seven Ponds Road and Viewtown Road. p.m. route same as a.m.
Amissville
Bus #10. Start at approximately 7:05 a.m. at the intersection of Viewtown Road and U.S. Route 211. Pick up to Indian Run Road. Right on Indian Run Road to turn around. Right on 211 East.Left on Waterloo Road. Left on Rollins Ford Road to turn around. Right on Waterloo Road. Right on U.S. 211 West. Pickup to Viewtown Road and U.S. Route 211. Right on Hinsons Ford Road to turn around. Pick up to U.S Route 211 West. p.m. route same as a.m.
Amissville/Castleton
Bus #2. Start at approximately 7:05 a.m. at the intersection of Waterford Road and Viewtown Road. Continue on Viewtown Road. Left on Dodson Road to turnaround. Left on Viewtown Road. Left on Forest Grove Road to turnaround. Left on Forest Grove Road. Left on Richmond Road. Right on Castleton Ford Road. Left on Turkey Ridge Road to turnaround. Left on Castleton Ford Road. Left on Castleton View Road to turnaround. Left on Hope Hill Road. Pick to intersection of Hope Hill Road and Scrabble Road. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Ben Venue/Flint Hill/Washington
Bus #15. Start at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Ben Venue Road and U.S. Route 211. Pick up to Route 522 North. Right on Route 522 North (no pick-ups to Jericho Road.) Right on Jericho Road to turn around. Left on Route 522 South. Right on Hittles Mill Road. Right on Riley Hollow Road to turn around at Mill Hill Road. Right on Dearing Road. Left on Resettlement Road. Right on Fodderstack Road. Right on Dearing Road to turn around. Right on Fodderstack. Left on Calvert Street. Right on Gay Street Left on Mt. Salem Avenue. Pick up to U.S. Route 211 West. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Washington/Gid Brown/Harris Hollow
Bus #20. Start at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gid Brown Hollow Road and U.S. Route 211. Right on Gid Brown Hollow Road. Left on Keyser Run Road to turnaround. Left on Pullens Bluff Road. Left on Gid Brown Hollow Road. Continue on to Harris Hollow Road. Right on Main Street.
Right on Piedmont Street to turn around. Right on Main Street Right on U.S. Route 211 West. Turn around on U.S Route 211 West to U.S. Route 211 East. Turn around at U.S. Route 211 East and Main Street. Pick up to school. (Including Child Care & Learning Center). p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Washington/Amissville
Bus #19. Start at approximately 7:05 a.m. at the intersection Tiger Valley Road and 211 East. Pick up on 211 East to Viewtown Road. Right on Viewtown Road. Left on Waterford Road to turnaround. Right on Viewtown Road. Left on U.S. 211 West. Pick up on U.S. 211 West to intersection of Mount Salem Avenue. p.m. route same as a.m.
Sperryville
Bus #6. Start at approximately 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Old Hollow Road and U.S. Route 211. Right on Old Hollow Road. Straight on Swindler Hollow Road. Left on Sycamore Ridge Road. Left on Old Hollow Road. Right on Swindler Hollow Road. Right on Thorton Gap Church Road. Right on U.S. Route 211. Right on Atkins Road to turnaround. Right on U.S. Route 211. Turn around at Hearthstone School. Right on Main Street. Left on Route 522. Right on Water Street. Right on U.S. Route 211 East to turnaround on U.S. Route 211 West. Turnaround on U.S. Route 211 West to U.S. Route 211 East. Pick up to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Sperryville/Slate Mills/Fort Valley
Bus #11. Start at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Round Hill Road and Route 522 South. Right on Round Hill Road. Left on Slate Mills Road. Right on Reva Road to turnaround. Left on Slate Mills Road. Left on Route 231. Right on Peola Mills Road. Right on Nethers Road to turn around. Left on Peola Mills Road. Left on Route 231. Left on Rolling Road to turnaround. Left on Route 231. Left on Ashby Road to turnaround. Left on Route 231. Pick up to to intersection on Routes 231 and 522. Left on Route 522. No pick-ups to school. p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Woodville/Sperryville/Boston
Bus # 1- (Woodville/Sperryville/Boston)- Start at approximately 7:10 at the Old Woodville Store on 522S. Pick up to county line. Left on O’bannons Mill Rd. Right on Turkey Ridge Rd to turnaround. Left on O’Bannons Mill Rd. Right on 522N. Pick up to Woodville. (No pick-ups in Woodville). Pick-up resumes at the intersection of 522N and Yancey Rd. Pick up to Main St. Right on 211E. No pick-ups to school. PM route reverse of AM.
Woodville/Scrabble/Castleton
Bus #12. Start at approximately 7:05 a.m. at the intersection of Whorton Hollow Road and Lizzie Mills Road. Right on Scrabble Road. Right on Route 522 North (No pick-ups until Woodville). Left on Hawlin Road to turnaround at Quaintance Road. Left on Route 522 North. Left on Yancey Road. Pick up to Route 231. Right on Route 231. (No pick-ups to school). p.m. route reverse of a.m.
Castleton/Rock Mills
Bus #3. Start at approximately 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Rudasill Mill Road and Route 522 North. Right on Five Forks Road to turnaround. Right on Rudasill Mill Road. Right on Rock Mills Road. Right on Aaron Mountain Road. Right on Richmond Road. Right on Laurel Mills Road. Right on Lizzie Mills Road. Right on Whorton Hollow Road. Left on Rock Mills Road. (Pick to U.S. Route 211). p.m. route reverse of a.m.