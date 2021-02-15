Rappahannock County Public Schools is notifying students, families, and staff that schools and offices will be opening on a “two-hour delay” tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16, due to the forecast for inclement weather overnight and into tomorrow morning.
Should conditions worsen the school will provide additional updates.
A Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for freezing rain and ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch, with the highest accumulation near the Blue Ridge Mountains.
That said, temperatures that are forecast to dip tonight to the freezing mark will begin rising after midnight and should reach above 40 degrees by 8 a.m. Highs tomorrow, when sunshine is expected to reappear, could reach into the low 50s.
More wintry weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday.