An ice storm in late February wraps a dogwood bud in ice.

 By Pam Owen

Rappahannock County Public Schools on Wednesday evening announced a two-hour delay for the school day on Thursday due to a winter weather advisory for freezing rain and the potential for hazardous road conditions in the morning.

Schools officials said they will continue to monitor road conditions in the morning and notify parents immediately if the situation should change.

