Rappahannock County Public Schools on Wednesday evening announced a two-hour delay for the school day on Thursday due to a winter weather advisory for freezing rain and the potential for hazardous road conditions in the morning.
Schools officials said they will continue to monitor road conditions in the morning and notify parents immediately if the situation should change.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued an ice storm warning that will remain in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Freezing rain is expected to begin Wednesday evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain is likely to continue along the ridges into Thursday evening.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be "nearly impossible," according to NWS. Dangerous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstates 81, Interstate 64, and Interstate 66.
Significant icing expected and sleet could accumulate up to one inch.
The NWS strongly discouraged travel. If you must travel, the agency recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
