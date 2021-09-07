Rod Osborne, 56 of Castleton, is challenging incumbent Rappahannock County School Board member Larry Grove to represent the Stonewall-Hawthorne District.
Osborne retired from his position as a major at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center after serving in public safety for 35 years. He also served on the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Board of Prince William County, the advisory board of East Coast Polytechnic Institute University and the Prince William Adult Basic Education Board.
While Osborne has no background in education, he did supervise GED and English as a Second Language classes at the Prince William County Detention Center.
“I think it's time for a little new blood, new perspective. I feel that I bring a level of leadership and common sense approach to decision making, and I look forward to getting more involved in my community,” Osborne said.
Osborne was born in East Africa and lived there for the first few years of his life while his father worked for the U.S. Department of Defense. After threats to his father’s life, Osborne said he was reassigned to the Pentagon and his family moved to Manassas.
He’s resided in Rappahannock County for the past 20 years where he lives with his wife, kids, a llama, goats, ducks and chickens.
Osborne has two sons who both attended private school for most of their education and a step daughter who graduated from Rappahannock County High School.
He said that he considered running for the open seat on the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, but said that after he met candidate David Konnick, he felt that the race already had “some real viable candidates.”
Thoughts on the School Board’s COVID-19 response?
Osborne said that he thinks the board has done a good job in listening to constituents to hear what they want with regards to masking policies and social distancing.
The board held public comment in the weeks leading up to the first days of school to gather public input and vote on COVID-19 mitigation plans. The board opted to not require students and faculty to wear masks, but a mandate from Gov. Ralph Northam ultimately made it required for masks to be worn in classrooms.
“I realize that we've had a few cases come about as of late which can easily make you point the finger and say, ‘well, you could have done it differently or better.’ But at the time, I think they made the right call based on what they knew, and they had a backup plan. They had a contingency plan in place for escalating or de-escalating the precaution. It's unfortunate that kids got sick,” Osborne said.
Osborne said he does not think vaccines should be mandatory and that parents should decide what is best for their children. But, he said, students and faculty should be encouraged to get vaccinated.
He said parents should have the choice whether to send their kids to schools masked, and that “a lot of children had real adverse effects from wearing the masks for long periods of time.”
“Some of the kids who actually spoke at the school board meeting have talked about how difficult it was — socially, mentally for them to have to endure the wearing of a mask,” he said.
He acknowledged that masks make people feel safer and have been proven to mitigate the spread of the virus. He said information coming down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health should continue to be the standard for how the school board makes decisions.
Both the CDC and VDH recommend masking in most K-12 settings.
How to address declining enrollment?
Osborne said that while there are a lot of factors as to why enrollment in the school system is declining, the bottom line is that parents should be more involved in what their children are learning.
“I think what happened last year, as you saw a lot of kids virtual learning from their home, and the parents might have been less impressed with what they're being taught,” Osborne said. “I think parents became more aware of what their children were being taught in school, because they were witnessing it firsthand.”
He said that the district should be more transparent about what is in students’ curriculum, which doesn’t necessarily mean parents should be invited into the classroom, but that the district should be more willing to sit down with parents to outline the curriculum.
“You shouldn't be too busy to find time to sit down. I've already met some parents on my door to door campaign that voiced some concerns and are willing to sit down and talk to me if I'm elected,” Osborne said.
Where to allocate stimulus money?
Osborne said that any stimulus money the district receives from the federal government should go toward enhancing whatever COVID-19 mitigation measures are currently in place.
“Obviously, for specifically COVID response, they seem to have adequate barriers and things in place for the COVID precautions, but I imagine there's always more supplies and materials and masks and things that they can do to improve upon what they've already done. I don't know if there's anything specific that they need at this point, but any monies that they get for the COVID relief should obviously go towards helping that cause,” Osborne said.
Why should voters elect you?
Osborne said he should be elected to serve because he believes it’s time for a new perspective on the board, and that Grove has already had his opportunity to make an impact on the school system.
While he does not have a background in education, he said he saw how much of a difference education can make in a person’s life when he was running a GED program at the detention center.
“Over time [the prison] allowed family members to come in and actually witness the graduation of the inmates ... I would speak at their graduations, and you see the pride in their eyes and the families tearing up,” Osborne said. “And now these are people who were in jail, facing serious charges, with a lot of distractions, and they're able to focus and power through it and do something they've never done before. A major accomplishment.”