A student at Rappahannock County Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first day back from summer vacation, as the delta variant surges pediatric infections across the country.
The student left school early with mild symptoms and was tested later in the day. The school will remain open as it works closely with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to determine the risk of transmission to other students and staff and identify close contacts, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday night by Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. Areas that the student came into contact with were sanitized.
Grimsley in an interview on Thursday said the student had limited contact with others, resulting in few quarantines. It’s not clear whether the student was wearing a mask.
A close contact, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is an individual who came within six feet of somebody who tested positive for a cumulative 15 minutes over a 24 hour period — unless both parties were masked. If both were masked, and were as close as three feet apart during time of contact, then the potentially exposed person won’t have to quarantine.
The superintendent also said the school system plans to release a document as early as Thursday afternoon detailing the layered mitigation procedures in place and the various triggers that amplify them.
Since the student tested positive on the first day, it’s clear that they likely were not exposed to the virus in school, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Population Health Coordinator April Achter. That’s because it takes up to 14 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, if they surface at all.
“We know we have COVID in our communities. We know that our case counts are increasing. That’s not unique to us — it’s happening across the county. The best thing that we can do is have layered mitigation strategies in place,” Achter said. “Last year, the instructional environment was really low risk for COVID. The schools were hybrid, kids were spaced and everyone was wearing a mask. And all of those different strategies helped keep transmission low within the school environment.”
“Our recommendation, of course, is that the way to control the spread right now is to go back to basics, which is wash your hands, wear your mask when you’re indoors, watch your distance, and wait to go back to school if you’re sick. Delta has absolutely changed our landscape.”
The news follows the Rappahannock County School Board voting the night prior to maintain optional masking in the schools while strongly recommending the practice after residents and parents pleaded for them to not be mandated, despite both the CDC and VDH recommending that students and staff wear facial coverings in school as those under age 12 aren’t eligible for vaccination.
Although, the body granted Grimsley the power to institute a mask mandate for all staff and students should the seven-day average of new cases in the school system reach the 1 percent threshold of the school’s collective population. In the event of a mask mandate, it would remain in place for a minimum of 30 days and be lifted if the new seven-day case rate falls below the threshold for 14 consecutive days.
Achter recommended that parents assess their children each morning for illness and refrain from sending them to school if they are sick.
“We want our children in school. We know that face-to-face instruction is so valuable. The way to do that is to layer those mitigation strategies,” she said.
Children with COVID-19 often have mild, cold-like symptoms, including fever, sore throat, runny nose and cough, according to the school system. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some children. Kids with certain underlying medical conditions, such as chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, or weak immune systems, could be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, the school system said.
The schools recommend that parents shouldn’t send students back until they are symptom free for more than 24 hours, and fever free without the use of medications such as Tylenol or Motrin. If a student is tested for COVID-19, parents shouldn’t return their child to school until results are reported.