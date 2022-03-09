Rappahannock County High School Girls’ Varsity Basketball made history in February by defeating Buffalo Gap High School (38-30) and winning the Region 1B Championship. While they were originally seeded fourth in the region, the team knocked off higher ranked teams, one-by-one, to earn the title regional champions, an accomplishment that had not yet been achieved since the creation of the girls’ team.
As the winner of the regional tournament, RCHS had the opportunity to host the state quarter final game. Due to Virginia High School League rules regarding seating capacity, the quarter finals were held at Strasburg High School to accommodate a greater number of spectators. The off-site location did not stop Panther fans from filling the venue and showing their support. On Friday, March 4 in front of a crowd of loudly cheering Panther fans, Rappahannock County defeated Rappahannock (Warsaw, VA) and advanced to the state semi-final.
The team, which is coached by Jeff Atkins and Mike Atkins and assisted by JV Coaches, Henry Shackelford and Melissa Loving, and fans returned to Strasburg on March 7, where Rappahannock played Buffalo Gap again in the state semi-finals. The girls fought hard to continue their winning streak. But the evening ended with Buffalo Gap taking the win (40-26) and advancing to the state finals.
"Panther nation is very excited about the history made with the girls basketball program this year, said RCPS Athletic Director Courtney Atkins. “The student athletes and their coaches focused on teamwork and staying true to the fundamentals of the game. These young women have a legacy to share, and they will remember this season for the rest of their lives. There is something very special about being a part of a high school championship team... the bond will exist forever.”
She added, “I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to our athletes and coaches, and a huge thank you to their families, friends and community members for their support.”
