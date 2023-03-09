Rappahannock Girls win states

Rappahannock County players celebrate their Class 1 VHSL state championship with its 70-65 win over Eastside in action on the campus of VCU in Richmond on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

RICHMOND — The Rappahannock County High School varsity girls’ basketball team earned their first state title on Thursday, defeating the Eastside Spartans 70-65 at the class 1 state championships in Richmond.

The game, class 1 region B, was held at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center, where the Rappahannock Panthers started out strong against the Eastside Spartans and maintained their lead throughout the game.

With help from a rowdy fan section, the girls’ kept their energy up throughout the game, celebrating each basket with a high-five or fist pump.
The team poses with their state title plaque.

