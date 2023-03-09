RICHMOND — The Rappahannock County High School varsity girls’ basketball team earned their first state title on Thursday, defeating the Eastside Spartans 70-65 at the class 1 state championships in Richmond.
The game, class 1 region B, was held at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center, where the Rappahannock Panthers started out strong against the Eastside Spartans and maintained their lead throughout the game.
“These kids got a lot of fight in them for a small school,” said Rappahannock head coach Jeff Atkins. “We’re not at all a single A, more like a ‘half A’ probably.”
The Panthers ended the first quarter 18-12. Rappahannock finished halftime leading the Eastside Spartans 36-28. The Spartans made an inbound steal at the end of the second quarter, narrowing Rappahannock’s double-digit lead and giving the Spartan’s momentum going into the second half.
The Spartans began closing in on the Panther’s lead in the third quarter, 56-50, and continued to close that lead into the fourth quarter. In the final minute of the game, the score came down to 66-65, but the Panthers were able to maintain their lead after two free throws and a layup.
With help from a rowdy fan section, the girls’ kept their energy up throughout the game, celebrating each basket with a high-five or fist pump. RCHS Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley called a faux “snow day” on Thursday so students and staff could attend the game. Dubbed the “Whiteout,” the RCPS Facebook page read “Let’s use the snow day we never had and bring the avalanche to Richmond as we cheer on our Varsity Girls’ Basketball team in the State Championship!”
“It gave me a lot of confidence, because they all had confidence in us,” said Savannah Loving, one of the Panther’s top scorers. “They wouldn’t drive two hours down here just to watch us lose.”
The Panthers narrowly edged out Buffalo Gap High School at the state semi-final game on Monday held at Highland School in Warrenton, Rappahannock fought to ultimately beat out Buffalo 42-41 victory.
This breaking story will be updated. Be sure to check back.
