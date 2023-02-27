Scholastic Bowl

From left to right: Hugh Garner, Najet Rayan, Emma Brown, Nicholas Plaksin, Isaac Plaksin, Declan Perrot, Joshua Losievsky, Luke Ubben, Josiah Losievsky, Jameson Snellson, Coach David Naser.

 Photo by Carlos Seward

The Rappahannock County High School Panthers Scholastic Bowl team battled to a third place finish at the state Finals held Saturday, Feb. 25 at Jamestown High School in Williamsburg. 

In standing room only matches, the team led by seniors Luke Ubben (captain), Josh Losievsky, and Nicholas Plaksin defeated Honaker High School (195-150), and lost to Galileo Magnet High School (95-220) and last year’s champion, George Wythe High School of Wytheville County (140-215). In a series of very tense matches, Rappahannock scored a total of 430 points.

