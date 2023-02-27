The Rappahannock County High School Panthers Scholastic Bowl team battled to a third place finish at the state Finals held Saturday, Feb. 25 at Jamestown High School in Williamsburg.
In standing room only matches, the team led by seniors Luke Ubben (captain), Josh Losievsky, and Nicholas Plaksin defeated Honaker High School (195-150), and lost to Galileo Magnet High School (95-220) and last year’s champion, George Wythe High School of Wytheville County (140-215). In a series of very tense matches, Rappahannock scored a total of 430 points.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) Scholastic Bowl matches consist of 50 questions, with the first and third rounds consisting of buzz-in questions, with a team round between them. The matches are fast paced, and the momentum can change very quickly.
In the Honaker match, Rapp held a slight lead throughout before pulling away toward the end. Galileo Magnet took an early lead in the second match, then outscored Rapp 60-10 in round 2, leaving an 80 point deficit, which turned out to be too much.
Against last year’s State Champions, George Wythe, Rapp battled to a tie in the first round, allowing the choice of directed questions to be determined by a coin toss won by George Wythe. Despite the Panthers’ best efforts, the challenge to come back turned out to be too great.
Nevertheless, Rapp is to be congratulated on a great season, not only for point scoring, but for good sportsmanship. After finishing the regular season in the Bull Run District at .500, the Panthers took second place behind Galileo Magnet at the regional and superregional tournaments, advancing to the final four in Williamsburg. Since winning it all in 2015, Rapp has made it to States five of eight years, earning second in 2020; third in 2017, 2019, and 2023; and fourth in 2021 which was played on Zoom.
As far as individual accomplishments at this tournament, Ubben scored 130 toss-up points, Losievsky scored 95, and sophomore Najet Rayan scored 20. In addition, sophomore Emma Brown scored 80 toss-up points, showing great improvement and promise for next year’s season.
While the VHSL season is over, capping a season which began with practices in August, Coaches Dave Naser and Beth Seeley will continue to seek players to rebuild for next year. Congratulations to everyone on the roster for doing great things this season. Go Rapp!
The writer is coach of the Rappahannock County High School Scholastic Bowl team.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...