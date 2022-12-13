“We the People” civics competition

Maeve Ciuba, Savannah Loving, and Emma Jenkins. The students' testimony was the highest scoring among RCHS students.

 Jeffrey Day

Nine Rappahannock County High School seniors in a U.S. government class competed at the “We the People” regional civics competition in Purcellville last Saturday.

Teams emulated experts testifying before Congress on a variety of constitutional issues and took questions from a panel of judges, including attorneys and government officials. 

Tags

Recommended for you