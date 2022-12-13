Nine Rappahannock County High School seniors in a U.S. government class competed at the “We the People” regional civics competition in Purcellville last Saturday.
Teams emulated experts testifying before Congress on a variety of constitutional issues and took questions from a panel of judges, including attorneys and government officials.
While they did not advance to the state competition, several judges remarked on having heard supporting evidence and details from RCHS students they had not heard from any other team.
One student reflected, "Arguing about the Constitution is not how I would normally spend a Saturday morning, but I really enjoyed it!" Other students agreed that it was more fun than they expected and were more confident after having done the hard work and facing challenging questions.
The writer is a history and government teacher at Rappahannock County High School
