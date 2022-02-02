Rappahannock County High School students were held inside classrooms on Wednesday morning out of an abundance of caution after law enforcement received what wound up being a faulty tip of a person, alleging to be a student, reportedly contacting a suicide hotline and indicating they had access to a gun and were planning to harm themselves.
While no threats were ever made to other students or the school, the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, out of “extreme caution” in light of the shooting of two police officers at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, the department said, brought in specialized strategic teams from other agencies to investigate the source of the tip, which is believed to not be credible as of Wednesday evening, according to a news release jointly issued by the schools and Sheriff’s Office.
While the investigation was underway, students remained in small groups and were instructed to remain in classrooms through lunchtime. Students were then escorted to the gymnasium for a special assembly about the Bridgewater College shooting where they were given an opportunity to ask questions as well as process the incident with counselors, the news release said.
During the assembly, the Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 support team as an additional precaution to ensure all areas of the high school were cleared of any threat of a weapon or explosive devices before allowing students to return to classrooms. According to the news release, nothing was found during the sweep.
The Sheriff’s Office and the schools noted both agencies take all threats very seriously and will always activate emergency protocols to respond when notified of any potential threat to the safety of students.
According to that protocol, the news release said, parents and guardians are notified in such scenarios only at such time the Sheriff’s Office deems appropriate during or after the investigation. As an added precaution, the Sheriff’s Office will provide a heightened presence at the schools for the remainder of the week.
Students struggling with anxiety, depression or stress can contact the schools’ emotional support hotline for help: 540-683-0437. The school administration can also be contacted for additional resources, the news release said.
If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide or harming themselves, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at800-273-8255.
