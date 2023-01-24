Powderpuff 2023

RCPS staff congratulate one another following their win against the original tournament

champions.

 Holly Jenkins

The Rappahannock County High School gymnasium was filled with excitement and laughter last Friday as teams representing each grade level battled it out on the court for the coveted title of Powderpuff Volleyball Champions.

This fundraiser to benefit the class of 2024 was dubbed the "Redemption Edition" and was a follow-up to the school's successful inaugural tournament that was held in September 2022. The "redemption" tournament opened with the previous champions, the junior class, competing against high school staff. The crowd cheered wildly as the teachers defeated the Class of 2024. The tournament continued with each class competing in a double elimination until, ultimately, the sophomores won the championship.

Powderpuff Volleyball

The sophomores celebrate their victory. Top left to right: Gerardo Flores, Daniel Gallardo, Mason Greene, Ryan Atkins, Tucker Atkins. Middle: Shelby Clem, Glori Sell, Brooke Atkins, Summer Shackelford. Front: Will Vandrey

Tags

Recommended for you