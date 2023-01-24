The sophomores celebrate their victory. Top left to right: Gerardo Flores, Daniel Gallardo, Mason Greene, Ryan Atkins, Tucker Atkins. Middle: Shelby Clem, Glori Sell, Brooke Atkins, Summer Shackelford. Front: Will Vandrey
The Rappahannock County High School gymnasium was filled with excitement and laughter last Friday as teams representing each grade level battled it out on the court for the coveted title of Powderpuff Volleyball Champions.
This fundraiser to benefit the class of 2024 was dubbed the "Redemption Edition" and was a follow-up to the school's successful inaugural tournament that was held in September 2022. The "redemption" tournament opened with the previous champions, the junior class, competing against high school staff. The crowd cheered wildly as the teachers defeated the Class of 2024. The tournament continued with each class competing in a double elimination until, ultimately, the sophomores won the championship.
Throughout high school, each class raises money to pay for prom and the senior trip. However, fundraising events were not held during the pandemic due to safety mitigation procedures and policies. The idea for the Powderpuff Volleyball Tournament came from RCHS Junior Abigail (Abby) Atkins, who approached the class sponsor, Stephanie Cash, with a fun way to fundraise that could help to overcome the lack of fundraising during the pandemic.
"Abby has worked hard to ensure this was a success,” Cash said. “She had a great idea and saw it all the way through."
Abby, who credits the help of others that made this possible, was pleased with the tournament. "This was something new that many people enjoyed; it brought our community together and was also a great success," she said.
The ticket sales and money raised from concessions from both tournaments will assist the junior class’ expenses. The September tournament raised roughly $1,800 thanks to the donation of food for the concessions by parents. The second tournament resulted in $2,350, which again was possible by the donation of food and a generous donation of $1,000.
Due to the event's popularity, there have been requests to make this an annual fundraising event.
"Just to hear the laughter and excitement come out of the gym makes it all worth it," said Cash, who was busy manning the concessions throughout both tournaments. "For me, it's important to have an event that not only can you make money from but also one that is fun and that can bring everyone together."
"I think the teachers had just as much fun as the students," she said.
The writer is Rappahannock County Public Schools’ public relations and digital communications officer
