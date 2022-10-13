The Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum is hosting a Storytelling Contest for Rappahannock County students for a chance to win up to $400. We want you to showcase your creative ability to tell a story and be featured in the Rappahannock News.
Who can participate?
Everyone! Students in grades 7-8 and 9-12 who attend Rappahannock County Public Schools, Wakefield Country Day School, Hearthstone School, Belle Meade Montessori School, and home schoolers who live in Rappahannock County.
What are the 6 prompts?
You have a magic wand and can fix any problem in the world. What would you do and what would change?
Profile someone in our Rappahannock community (NOT including any family members or teachers).
Describe a time you made a very difficult decision. What was the result?
What was your worst day ever?
Tell about a time when you or someone you know displayed great courage.
It’s the year 2072. What does Rappahannock County look like?
What are the prizes?
Prizes are given separately to middle and high schoolers. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges.
1st Place:$400
2nd Place:$250
3rd Place:$150
Honorable Mentions: Three for grades 7-8 and three for grades 9-12:$35each
What is required for your submission?
Your entry should be submitted to contest@rappnews.com by Nov. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Include in the email all your permission slips, full name, grade level and school. Videos may be sent as a web link or as a file. Other visual creations should be sent as an image file or PDF.Submissions MUST be sent from a Gmail account.
Essays or other written works should be at least a few paragraphs long, or long enough to tell your story well (no more than 1000 words).
Videos/digital/TikToks etc. must be at least 1 minute long but no longer than 10 minutes.
Artwork can be any size, using any medium.
Creations MUST conform with your school's student code of conduct!
When will winners be announced?
Tuesday, Dec. 13, at a 6 p.m. reception at Rappahannock County High School.
What to do for permission slips?
Submissions must include 2 or 3 signatures. Forms will be available at your school’s information session in late September. Permission slips are for the following:
Parent/guardian permission to allow publication in the Rappahannock News, including photograph of student.
Student acknowledgment that the work is done without adult help.
Any student who appears on camera, in photographs, or is mentioned by name will need parent/guardian permission.
Visuals recorded in a private home or business require permission. Attach the signed permission statement to your submission form. All forms will be available in late September at your school's front office.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...