Trying to get ahead of potential problems, the system doesn’t ‘want to get in that desperate state’
cThe school system currently employs 14 full-time drivers, and a handful of substitutes, which is “not nearly enough,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said. Having so few substitutes can lead to scenarios where administrators must scramble to find a replacement driver at the last minute to fill a gap.
While the pandemic-era problem hasn’t reached a breaking point, Grimsley said they’re trying to be proactive to avoid a situation where routes are cut, leaving students without public transit to school.
“We’re managing. We’re doing fine,” said Executive Director of Student Support Services Mike Tupper, who oversees the school’s transportation department. “We just don’t want to get in that desperate state. So, we’re going to do everything we can to keep the people we have and hire good people.”
There are currently 15 bus routes, but one has been doubled up because of the shortage. Still, kids on the combined route travel on the bus for less than an hour. The system is in need of another full-time driver to alleviate the strain, Tupper said. Another looming threat is that some drivers are approaching the point where they might retire soon, Grimsley said.
Schools across the country are grappling with the similar constraints, some in more dire positions than others. A recent survey from HopSkipDrive, a school-ride service company, showed that 88% of school respondents reported a shortage of bus drivers. Many schools in the survey also found a link between bus driver shortages and higher chronic absenteeism rates since students might have a difficult time finding alternative transportation. While chronic absenteeism is a problem at Rappahannock County Elementary School, it’s not believed to be a symptom of the driver shortage.
In Maryland’s Montgomery County, some schools last month were issuing excused absences to students whose buses never arrived to pick them up, according to The Washington Post. Rappahannock administrators said the school is currently nowhere close to cutting service.
While the school isn’t exactly sure what’s led to the shortage, they said attracting drivers wasn’t as much of a problem in Rappahannock prior to the pandemic. “The pandemic and being in close quarters with a bunch of children is probably not that attractive,” Grimsley said of driving a school bus.
Many industries have struggled with labor shortages as the pandemic wares on and the “Great Resignation” — a mass movement of people who left their jobs in recent years to pursue other endeavors — galvanized the workforce. “Everybody’s scrambling for the best and we’re not any different from anybody else,” Tupper said.
One culprit for the shortage could be the low pay afforded to bus drivers and the odd hours that come along with the job. Rappahannock officials say their bus driver wages are in line, if not higher, than surrounding school systems. But it’s a job that can hardly support the livelihood of an individual, Tupper said, let alone an entire family. Rappahannock, however, offers health insurance and other valuable benefits to its drivers.
“I would classify it more as a supplemental income,” Tupper said of the wage on offer. He said the low pay restricts the applicant pool, but the school can’t afford to compensate drivers with a livable wage. “It would just be too much,” he said.
Full-time drivers in Rappahannock earn $16,956 annually, which works out to $94.20 a day, with some variation for weekend and night work, according to a pay scale provided by the schools. The salary hardly increases after having worked the job for more than nine years. Substitutes earn about $83 per day.
Rappahannock pays drivers in four-hour increments, but most don’t work more than three hours and are effectively paid for hours they aren’t working, according to Grimsley.
The odd hours also make the gig near impossible to manage with another full-time job. Drivers work a few hours in the morning then again in the afternoon, with a long gap in the middle. Many on staff are retired, while others are self-employed and can make their own hours at their other job.
Because of that schedule, Tupper said, it’s likely that most prospective drivers will be local residents, but Rappahannock’s population is not very large, limiting the potential applicant pool even further. “The pay is probably not worth somebody coming from two counties away to drive all the way here and drive and go back home and then come back,” he said.
Another barrier is the extensive, federally-mandated training new hires are required to go complete, involving both classroom work and hands-on practice. The training is both time consuming and can be daunting for new hires, Grimsley said. The school is working to make those requirements more accessible and cover the costs for employees to get trained.
“They really are our people greeters of the school division,” Grimsley said of bus drivers. “They pretty much have one of the most critical jobs in the division. So, we have to really show our drivers — our current ones, too — that we appreciate and value what they do. And hopefully people know that about Rappahannock and want to work here.”
The schools are hoping word of mouth can fill shortage gaps, along with offering a $500 signing bonus to new hires. Recently, the Rappahannock County School Board indicated support for offering bonuses to current drivers who refer candidates for hiring.
But administrators are still working to find ways to retain the drivers they currently have. Soon, they’re going to offer question and answer sessions with prospective candidates to encourage them to apply and allay any fears they may have about the job.
A sustainable alternative to hiring more employees would be to amass an extensive substitute list since they could immediately fill holes without workers having to make a large commitment to the school, Tupper said. Substitutes are also more likely to apply for full-time positions in the future.
They’re hoping this shortage is just a blip that will soon subside, but officials can’t say for sure that’s the case. “I’m optimistic that we’re going to get some people that want to drive,” he said.