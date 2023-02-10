The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC), Rappahannock County’s only daycare, is experiencing a rapid surge in infants needing care that left the facility without enough space to take them all in.
To help deal with the influx, CCLC struck a deal with Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington last year to create a fully licensed nursery in the parish’s undercroft, according to Executive Director Lisa Paine-Wells.
Still, CCLC is far from meeting demand for child care in the county. They're at capacity for all age groups and have the longest waitlist for infants between 18 months of age and two years old. Meanwhile, CCLC continues to endure a crippling staffing shortage that has strained the organization throughout the pandemic despite offering higher pay than competitors.
Child care centers across Virginia are also confronting shortages, but it's fairly uncommon to be facing both space constraints and staffing shortfalls simultaneously, according to Emily Griffey, chief policy officer with Voices for Virginia’s Children, a nonprofit that advocates for public policies that support children. To make matters more complicated, infants are hardly self-sufficient and require much more care than older kids.
“It’s just a challenge of what will happen in Rappahannock County if there is no growth in childcare because it’s such a driver of the economy – local and state and national,” Paine-Wells said.
The driving force behind the surge in child care needs in Rappahannock County isn’t entirely clear, but officials believe an expansion in state and federal aid has helped more families than ever afford child care.
Paine-Wells initially suspected a pandemic baby boom led to the surge, but data from the Virginia Department of Health suggests that births have remained fairly steady over the past five years, averaging roughly 47 kids born each year since 2018 among mothers who reside in Rappahannock.
“Rappahannock has small numbers, and while there was an increase between 2021 and 2022, it was more of a ‘back to baseline’ when you consider 2018, 2019 and 2020 birth rates,” Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter said of the data.
CCLC, which used to have a fairly static population with an average of 75 kids, has grown considerably in recent years up to 164 kids as of Jan. 1, Paine-Wells said. According to zip code data from the organization, the vast majority of kids enrolled at the center live in Rappahannock County, and many are in families that have a history of attending CCLC. “It’s just one of these things that each year we have been trying to kind of figure out as we go, we keep thinking that [the surge] can’t possibly last, right?” she said.
The roughly 80 infants born in Rappahannock County between 2021 and 2022 could account for the rise in new kids attending CCLC, Paine-Wells said. It also raises the question of where newborns in recent years were being cared for prior, if at all, since birth rates in Rappahannock have remained steady.
The most likely theory to explain the surge is that several policy changes at the state level in 2021 and 2022 have made child care assistance programs more accessible for more families, according to Paine-Wells. Chiefly, the state increased the income eligibility for financial aid related to child care. “That allows more families in the middle income range to receive child care assistance,” Griffey said.
Virginia also increased funding for providers who accept children who are in the child care assistance program. CCLC requires that all families seeking scholarships apply for state aid.
“In rural areas, or more rural communities like Rappahannock, those rates really increase based on what you would pay the provider and not just what the citizens and residents have been able to afford,” Griffey said. “So the rate increase is meant to affect that, then parents could afford more options, providers get paid more from the state for accepting children in the child care assistance program when those rates increase. So both of those things have made it just a more attractive program … and make them allow more families to become enrolled.”
Griffey described CCLC’s conundrum as both a blessing and a curse in that there are more families than ever before potentially able to obtain child care with state aid, but that it's also further contributing to strain being placed on the center’s resources.
Sperryville resident Megan Jones, 28, was forced to leave the workforce after having her first child because the waitlist at CCLC was too long and she could hardly afford care. She wound up taking a job with CCLC and the waitlist eventually opened up for her. Jones’ infant children are now cared for in the undercroft at Trinity while she works on the main CCLC campus outside the Town of Washington.
Child care subsidies from the state helped Jones and several of her friends afford CCLC, she said. “The fact that we have [the subsidy] is the only reason it makes sense for us to take our kids to child care and work and then we can actually pay our bills,” she said.
Other factors that may have contributed to the rise in kids attending CCLC include the county losing its only other child care provider when leaders with Baby Bear Daycare and Preschool in Sperryville retired. That facility cared for fewer than a dozen children and most of the former Baby Bear students who transferred to CCLC were school-aged – not infants, according to Paine-Wells.
A few families also migrated from Washington, D.C. during the pandemic and have stayed, while other existing families who use CCLC gave birth to additional kids during the pandemic. Another possibility, according to Paine-Wells, is that many parents who worked at home during the pandemic are back working in-person and need additional child care.
“Will this continue another two years? I don’t have any idea. But I’m guessing that, if by this time next year, if we still have waiting lists in those three classrooms for under [age] two, I think we may be seeing something that’s longer term,” Paine-Wells said.
Currently, leaders don’t see many immediate solutions to the vexing problem. The United Way of Greater Charlottesville has picked Rappahannock to invest in additional child care resources, which would provide a needed boost.
And while CCLC has been expanding its facilities size for years, they’re wary of growing too quickly for fear of overinvesting in space they may no longer need if the current bump in demand subsides.
Conversations began about a year ago between CCLC and Trinity officials to open a space to house infants in the church’s undercroft, which was once a nursery and was used for Sunday school classes but sat vacant during the week, Rev. Elizabeth F. Keeler said. She was eager to lease the space to CCLC well below market rate in an effort to further integrate the church in Rappahannock’s nonprofit community.
“I remember thinking, because I’d only been here about six months, how much I wanted it,” Keeler said. “Because it makes such a statement, you know, of being a church that actually has its doors open to the community and using the space however we can for the community … Being able to have little voices and children and youth and their vibrancy – it’s just such an important statement for a parish during the week.”
The undercroft space opened last November and CCLC currently has 10 babies enrolled at the location staffed full-time by employees, plus a few church volunteers. It’s a “warm and cozy” space for infants, Paine-Wells said. “It’s just been really wonderful having people stop by and kind of want to be part of the activity downstairs,” she said. “We are just very grateful to Trinity to have this kind of new pastor who is just really kind of wanting to be very, very active in supporting the nonprofits in the community.”
Their lease in the Trinity basement lasts at least a year, and Rev. Keeler appears willing to allow them the space indefinitely should CCLC wish to renew. “We probably in two years are not going to need the additional space, but now I’m beginning to wonder – we just have not stopped getting people calling us looking for [childcare],” Paine-Wells said.
“We don’t want to spend money and expand if we don’t have families that are kind of anchored here in Rappahannock County,” she said. “We just don’t want to do what I think has been the kiss of death for a lot of schools, which is to over-expand.”
Another looming worry for CCLC is the massive housing development at Clevenger’s Corner in Culpeper County near the Rappahannock County line. “There’s no way we could meet the capacity in any way for the number of houses they’re putting in there,” Paine-Wells said. “But there also doesn’t seem to have been any real planning about how they’re going to meet the need for child care.”
She also worries that additional strain may be placed on CCLC’s waitlist as more families from surrounding counties in need of more affordable child care seek them out.