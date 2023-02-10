2023-01-CCLC-Trinity--3.jpg

Christal Lind helps take care of kids at CCLC’s nursery at Trinity Church.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC), Rappahannock County’s only daycare, is experiencing a rapid surge in infants needing care that left the facility without enough space to take them all in.

To help deal with the influx, CCLC struck a deal with Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington last year to create a fully licensed nursery in the parish’s undercroft, according to Executive Director Lisa Paine-Wells.

Tags

Recommended for you