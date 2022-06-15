Plan emphasizes investment in trades education, boosting parents’ involvement
The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved its revised comprehensive plan that outlines a set of goals for the system to work toward over the next five years.
It was approved with little discussion following a public hearing held of the document last month.
The schools have formulated the plan around the Virginia Department of Education’s profile of an ideal high school graduate, which includes their knowledge of classroom content, workplace skills and community and civic responsibilities, as well as the ability to plan a career.
Outlined in the document are ambitious plans to expand the schools’ investment in trades education, including a proposal to partner with Laurel Ridge Community College to develop a “Trades and Industry Academy” to provide students hands-on experience and certifications. It also includes plans to continue developing the schools’ Agricultural Academy, which has proven to be popular among students.
Increasing parent involvement in the schools is also listed as a priority. The schools hope to accomplish this by including parents in the academic career planning process so they can provide feedback and learn about different opportunities.
The draft plans for the schools to continue advocating that the state amend the way school funding is allocated. In February, the School Board and Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors jointly declared that the funding formula used by the state is inequitable to communities like Rappahannock with high property values due to open agricultural spaces.
The School Board also approved a set of norms the body designed last week during a retreat to help keep members of the body in line and maintain a public-facing unified front. The final document includes only a handful of minor changes in language from the draft created last week.
The guidelines broadly govern how the body should interact with one another, the public and the media. The body agreed to hear all opinions, but “ultimately act as one” while working to depersonalize disagreements.
The chair will serve as the voice of the board, but that doesn’t preclude individual members from making individual statements. School Board members also must remain mindful that they will be perceived as elected officials in all walks of their life.
Members also agree to not directly interfere with day-to-day operations of the school, leaving that to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley, and reserving their focus on governance and policy making. They will also maintain open communication with one another, as well as the community.