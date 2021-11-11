The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday began early discussions surrounding an update to the comprehensive plan that will outline a vision for the school system over the next five years.
The schools are formulating the plan around the Virginia Department of Health’s profile of an ideal high school graduate, which includes their knowledge of classroom content, workplace skills and community and civic responsibilities, as well as the ability to plan a career. All of those guidelines will be interpreted through a lens of equity and social and emotional learning, according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley.
The schools’ planning process will be done in teams, each with a focus on a particular subject area, including school recruitment and retention — which is of great concern as enrollment continues to decline — and finances. The teams are comprised of School Board members, members of the community and students.
A draft for the comprehensive plan is expected to be posted for review by the School Board’s April meeting, with a public hearing planned for May followed by an adoption vote expected to take place at the body’s June meeting before the plan goes fully into effect next school year.
The body also recognized former Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy James Anthony “Tony” Sisk, who died in October from complications after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty as a Culpeper County deputy. Sisk, 50, previously served as the schools’ resource officer. His wife Elieen and daughter Sarah were present at the meeting and accepted the resolution passed in his honor.
“Sisk has made a lifelong impact on all the individuals he has encountered and dedicated countless hours to ensure their safety and well-being,” said School Board member Chris Ubben, who is also a Sheriff’s deputy.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...