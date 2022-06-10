At issue: How to deal with the public, the media and each other
The Rappahannock County School Board last Friday evening held a retreat to reach consensus on building norms to keep members of the body in line and maintain a public-facing unified front.
The retreat, held over dinner in Stonewall-Hawthorne member Larry Grove’s barn, was facilitated by Virginia School Board Association Consultant Kerri Wilson who helped guide the body through developing a set of rules about how members should behave within their roles as School Board members.
In building norms, the body set out to ensure that moving forward there would be little public perception of them being divided. Members arrived at a final set of guidelines that are expected to be voted on during the June 14 meeting. The retreat also came at a time when school boards have become increasingly polarized and politicized nationally amid culture disputes.
Here are topline takeaways from the retreat:
Roles as School Board members
Members largely agreed that in their roles they should operate within the capacity of the School Board’s jurisdiction, not that of the administration or teachers. There was consensus that information shared with one member would be shared with everybody, while adhering to Freedom of Information Act guidelines.
They also agreed that it is inappropriate for them to have contact with teachers or other school staff given their coercive authority. As individuals, the body articulated their status as School Board members follows them into all facets of life, and they always represent the body and will be perceived as elected officials everywhere.
Members agreed that Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley would be the go-to spokesperson for the schools on matters outside the purview of the School Board.
Media relations and social media
The School Board decided to permit each other to speak with the media on behalf of themselves, rather than deferring to a spokesperson.
Most agreed that best practice is to be as truthful with the media as possible, despite the potential consequences of doing so. “You can tell the truth. You can be stepping on yourself, stepping on the school system if you said too much,” Chair and Jackson District member Wes Mills said. Members will also encourage reporters to seek details from Grimsley for sake of accuracy.
Grimsley said that past instances where news organizations fielded questions about an upcoming School Board vote before it took place made some staff uneasy about the potential outcome. But the School Board did not indicate that was something they wished to regulate. They agreed that discussing school personnel, student or legal matters with the media, which can be illegal, is off limits.
Members of the School Board decided they are permitted to have a social media presence in their capacity as an official so long as they refrain from slinging mud at other members. Currently, only Piedmont member Rachel Bynum has a School Board social media profile.
Public Comment
The School Board decided that they will not respond to comments made by members of the public during meetings, despite members having done so in the past. If members of the public have questions, the body will return an answer to them in writing.
Censures
The body established a mechanism to censure members should norms be broken. If a norm is violated, the member will first be addressed in a closed session meeting. Upon second violation, proper protocols will be put in writing and signed by the board member in violation. If rules are broken a third time, a public vote to censure them will be taken.