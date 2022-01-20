In a split vote, the Rappahannock County School Board on Thursday at a special meeting opted to make masking optional in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, which does away with a statewide mask mandate in schools as the incredibly infectious omicron variant spreads.
The measure was passed 3-2 with Rachel Bynum, of Piedmont District, and Larry Grove, of Stonewall-Hawthorne District, voting in opposition.
While the School Board still strongly recommends that parents choose to mask their children, beginning on Monday, Jan. 24, those who wish to send their kids to school without masks must submit it in writing. Parents will be sent a waiver in the coming days outlining information about masking and quarantine guidelines that they must sign and submit to the schools before sending their children without masks next week.
Still, all other mitigation measures that the schools have implemented will remain in place. The School Board also compromised in determining that students who wish to wear a mask will be provided one.
The decision was made at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley, who outlined a legal conundrum that the body faced between Youngkin’s executive order, which allows parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school, and a bipartisan law, Senate Bill 1301, passed by the legislature last year that says schools must follow CDC guidance to the “maximum extent practicable.”
Current CDC guidelines recommend indoor masking for all students and staff in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Grimsley argued it would be consistent for the School Board to follow Youngkin’s order since the schools ignored Senate Bill 1303 in the fall when it voted to make masks optional in the absence of an executive mandate and honored Democratic former Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to mandate masks.
The School Board’s move could lead to a surge in students being pulled into quarantine because of current state health policies, which are subject to change under Youngkin. Unmasked students who come into contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus are more likely to be quarantined than somebody who is masked.
For agenda items, visit the RCPS' BoardDocs site: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/rcpsva/Board.nsf/Public
Youngkin’s order has been the source of much contention among some state school systems, including many in Northern Virginia, that have acted in defiance of it by maintaining mask mandates. In response, Lt. Gov. Winsome E. Sears said in a Fox News appearance that the administration could withhold state funding for schools that don’t comply with the order, according to The Washington Post.
Several members of the community attended the meeting in person and virtually, with many speaking out in opposition to masks.
Grove, who opposed the measure, won reelection last year after running a campaign on following public health guidance as it relates to the pandemic. On Thursday, he was left unsure why members of the School Board wanted to nix masking requirements when their policies in place seemed to be working quite well with case numbers generally down.
While Bynum, who also won reelection last year after campaigning in favor of school masking, voted in opposition, she said the compromise reached by the body was acceptable.