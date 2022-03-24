Almost $2 million increase is mostly paid for with an influx of state and federal funding
The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to send to the Board of Supervisors its proposed $15.4 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, nearly $2 million more than what was proposed last year.
To attain that budget, the schools will need more than $8 million from the Board of Supervisors, more than $70,000 higher than what was asked for last year. The county’s largest single expense is the schools.
The increase in the schools’ overall budget is primarily due to an expected larger infusion of cash from both the state and federal governments relative to the year prior.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley’s priorities for the budget are to continue ameliorating the impacts of COVID-19 on instruction, improving school infrastructure, bolster high school academics, and continuing to stay ahead of the curve with competitive teacher salaries as staff are set to receive another 5% raise over last year. Those salary increases also contribute to the larger budget since instruction is the schools’ largest expense.
Also critical for Grimsley is preparing and approving the schools’ five-year comprehensive plan, which is currently underway and primed for a June adoption.
On top of personnel, major new expenses include a new school bus and repairs to existing buses. Spending on school food services saw steep increases, while capital improvement projects were pricey.
