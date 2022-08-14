schoolboard-Tupper-school-safety

The School Board is taking steps to prepare the county for active shooter situations.

The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved sending a letter to the county Office of Emergency Management, urging leaders to expand tranings for county staff and volunteers to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation at the schools.

The letter follows concerns raised last month by the School Board — chiefly Wakefield District member Chris Ubben, a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a former school resource officer — that the school and supporting county agencies are not adequately prepared to confront a potentially armed assailant.

