The Rappahannock County School Board on Monday approved the hire of a new school social worker after struggling for months to find a person to fill the role amid a growing mental health crisis in students that was exacerbated by the pandemic.
Erica Jennejahn will start in August, replacing former school social worker Kathy Sickler who stepped down from the role last year.
“I am very excited to be joining the RCPS community and look forward to this next adventure,” Jennejahn said in a statement. “I am passionate about public service and getting back to the work that makes my heart and soul sing. I appreciate the opportunity to serve Rappahannock County and cannot wait for the school year to begin!”
Jennejahn previously served as prevention services program coordinator for Albemarle County Department of Social Services where Jennejahn worked to develop and manage a school-based secondary prevention program while facilitating program activities with state and local child welfare agencies and non-government local community-based agencies, according to a news release from the schools.
Before working in Albemarle County, Jennejahn worked as a social worker for Culpeper County Public Schools where she oversaw crisis intervention and case management. She also provided consultation to parents and school staff to enhance learning, strengthen home supports, coordinate care, and link with community resources. Additionally, her previous experience includes serving as a counselor, program developer, and mental health support services coordinator for the Washington D.C.-based Family Preservation Services.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Ms. Jennejahn to our mental health innovators team and to our RCPS family,” Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said in a statement. “Her extensive experience and expertise as both a school social worker as well as a prevention services program coordinator for the Albemarle County Department of Social Services will greatly magnify the impact we will have when connecting students and families with essential resources. This is an essential time to ensure we can support the social-emotional, behavioral, and mental well-being of our students and staff post-pandemic."
Jennejahn graduated with a Master of Social Work degree from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts. Additionally, she earned a Graduate Certificate in Restorative Practices from the International Institute for Restorative Practices.
