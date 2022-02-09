The Rappahannock County School Board on Tuesday was given a recommendation by the division’s COVID-19 mitigation team that they believe the schools should work toward eliminating most pandemic restrictions by early March.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley briefed the School Board saying that Dr. Robyn Murray, the Rappahannock County Elementary School nurse who heads the system’s internal COVID-19 response team and manages contact tracing, and her team made the recommendation based on the fact that COVID-19 cases in the schools’ have remained low, despite heavy spread occurring within the county at-large.
According to Grimsley, Murray would like for the schools to remove plastic shields that surround desks and allow students to have recess in larger groups by Feb. 14 to allow them more time to socialize outdoors where the virus spreads less easily, with plans to allow students to once again eat lunch inside the cafeteria, rather than inside classrooms, by Feb. 28. Finally, they hope to have all mask requirements for students removed by March 8.
There was very little discussion among the School Board on the recommendation, but Piedmont member Rachel Bynum suggested that the schools should make masks even more available to students in classrooms. Currently, students who wish to wear a mask will be provided a KN95.
While the School Board currently strongly recommends that parents choose to mask their children, those who wish to send their kids to school without masks must submit it in writing. As of a few weeks ago, nearly three quarters of students remained masked in school. All other mitigation measures that the schools implemented have remained in place, including the requirement that all staff and visitors wear masks indoors.
The decision to remove mandatory masking was made in January in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that’s been the subject of several lawsuits with regards to its legality in the face of a contradictory law passed by the legislature last year, prompting several Virginia school systems to ignore the governor’s mandate.
Last week, an Arlington County Circuit Court issued a temporary injunction blocking Youngkin’s executive order from going into effect. This week, the Virginia Supreme Court dismissed another suit against Youngkin on technical grounds, according to The Washington Post.
Grimsley maintained in a recommendation to the School Board that there is still little legal grounds to oppose the mandate since a judge hasn’t issued a firm order against it.
“There's nothing right now that's happened legally to help support and change anything at this point. But as a School Board, everything points to you have the authority to do pretty much whatever you want to do with your policies about health and safety,” Grimsley said, noting that they still must comply with the federal mandate that requires kids to wear masks on school buses.