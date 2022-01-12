In line with national trends, Rappahannock County Public Schools are experiencing a significant shortage of COVID-19 tests just as students return to classes from winter break.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley in an address to the School Board on Tuesday said she ordered 1,200 tests before the holiday break, but only received 75 that all expired Dec. 31. She placed another order that hasn’t yet arrived and requested more tests through the Virginia Department of Health. She’s also been in contact with Rappahannock County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Polster about the issue.
The schools returned from winter break last week, but had several days off because of the winter storm. While classes returned in full force this week, the schools have reported only a few positive cases of the virus and have not been back long enough to require extensive testing.
But Grimsley expects the need for testing to become greater in the coming days as more students and staff will inevitably contract the highly contagious omicron variant.
