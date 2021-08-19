Another sixth-grade student at Rappahannock County Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday alongside a high school sports coach, bringing the system’s total case count to four — all identified within the first full week back from summer vacation as the highly infectious delta variant tears through unvaccinated populations across the country.
The student was last at the elementary school on Monday showing no symptoms. They had already been placed in quarantine with the rest of the sixth-grade after another student in the class tested positive earlier in the week, causing the building to shutter on Tuesday and forcing the entire sixth-grade into quarantine until Monday, Aug. 23, out of an "abundance of caution."
Contact tracing efforts, done in concert with Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department, identified a limited number of close contacts of the student who tested positive on Wednesday. All have been instructed to quarantine.
The coach, who was not identified in order to protect their identity and the identities of the team members, was last at the elementary school on Tuesday where practices are conducted, Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley said. The coach, who had not been inside the high school, had limited contact with students that day.
While contact tracing is underway, the team’s practices were cancelled at least through Monday, Aug. 23, and members who came into close contact with the coach were placed into quarantine, Grimsley said.
The relatively high number of cases reported in the school system within such a brief period of time marks a radical change from how the district was able to prevent the spread of the virus last year where there were only a handful of isolated cases spread across many months and a contained outbreak on the high school wrestling team.
Grimsley said the shift is likely because the schools are afforded much less flexibility than last year. School officials then were able to offer more hybrid and virtual learning options and parents had more opportunities for telework. The schools are now also only permitted by the state up to 10 unscheduled distance learning days.
“Even with those procedures, the quarantine measures make it really difficult to sustain this kind of level of instruction five days [each week] for everybody in person,” she said. “But we have to, and our families can’t afford to take off all the time, either. So, trying to keep schools open in these conditions is gonna be really difficult. I can’t imagine [being] a bigger school system.”
“I really hope that [the Virginia Department of Health] and the state department of [education] really look at this because I think you’re going to see lots of large quarantines across the state — you already are.”
As of Tuesday, Neighboring Fauquier County Public Schools, which is much larger than Rappahannock County’s school system, had already placed nearly 250 students into quarantine.
Dr. Colin Greene, acting director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that it’s very likely that all four of Rappahannock’s first-week cases were contracted outside of the school system because of the time it takes for symptoms to develop, if they arise at all.
“If you’re not immune, the COVID delta variant is looking for you and is likely to find you. This is an extremely contagious virus, and unless you live in a house way up on a mountainside and don’t have contact with other people … this delta variant is looking for you,” Greene said.
To combat school outbreaks, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and his Health Commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver, issued a mandate last week requiring masks in all K-12 settings at a time when many school boards across the state, including in Rappahannock County, opted to make facial coverings optional despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VDH recommending otherwise.
While the order does permit exemptions under certain circumstances, Rappahannock schools will be requiring all students, staff and visitors — regardless of exemption — to wear a mask in an outbreak scenario involving two or more interrelated cases or four sporadic cases in the same building, according to a school bulletin.
In non-outbreak scenarios, “exemptions will allow students to access alternative accommodations, including the option to switch to distance learning for a minimum of two-weeks and up until the containment period is over,” the bulletin said.
The good news, Greene said, is that vaccines for kids under age 12 could be approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug administration as soon as the end of September, which could make schools much safer for both students and staff if vaccination rates become high enough.
And while educators are experiencing plenty of hardship in their efforts to keep schools open, students, including Grimsley’s own children, appear delighted to be back learning in person and spending time with their friends, she said.
“If we can at least maintain that for them, that’s the best we can do, I think,” Grimsley said.