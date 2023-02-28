high-school-sign-rchs-web.jpg
By Luke Christopher

Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS) suffered a setback last week in its effort to boost the financial support it receives from the state.

The Virginia Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee voted to shelve a bill that would have removed a cap that has restricted a portion of the school district’s funding from the state. The same legislation, H.B.1443, had passed by a 100-0 vote in the majority-Republican House of Delegates.

