Rappahannock County Public Schools welcomed several new teachers and staff for orientation last Monday. Learn more about the new and returning staff here:
Carmen Aylor
Third Grade
Carmen Aylor is returning to teach third grade at Rappahannock Elementary School. She lives in Etlan with her husband, Brent, and her three children, Emmet, Rosealynn, and Paisley. In her free time, she enjoys going on walks, playing games, being involved with church, and watching her children play sports. Teaching has always been a passion for Aylor.
Kayla Brown
Instructional Aide
Kayla Brown grew up in Rappahannock and graduated from Rappahannock High School in 2017. She graduated from James Madison University in 2022 with a Health Science degree. Brown is excited to offer a helping hand in the education of all RCPS students.
Sandra Burke
Full-time Substitute
Sandra Burke grew up in Rappahannock County. She still lives here with her husband and two children. Her hobbies include hiking, baking, and crafting. She loves spending quality time with her family and friends.
Sarah Drewlo
High School Special Education
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Sarah Drewlo relocated to Virginia and, most recently, to beautiful Rappahannock County. She has worked in education, vocational education, and mental health for the last 20 years. Drewlo enjoys the outdoors, spending time in nature and with her family. Additionally, she is a mindfulness coach and practices various mindful and healing modalities across various settings. According to Drewlo, she cannot wait to be a part of this community!
Robert Dwyer
High School Math
Robert Dwyer graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester (Go Hornets!) and is working on his Masters in Mathematics Education at James Madison University (Go Dukes!). He has spent the last four years teaching Algebra 1 at Culpeper Middle School, as well as working as the Technical Director for Eastern View High School’s theater program.
Karen Ellis
Academic Services Coordinator
Karen Ellis is returning to Rappahannock after serving as assistant principal in Culpeper County Public Schools for the last four years. Ellis previously taught in Rappahannock County for 11 years and served as a building administrator for five years. Her three children, as well as Ellis and her husband, Dan, are all graduates of Rappahannock County High School.
Brook Herring
Early Childhood Specialist
Brooke Herring has been working at Rappahannock County Public Schools since Dec. 2018. She taught second grade for half a year after completing student teaching at RCHS & RCES in the fall of 2018 and first through third grades of special education for three years. Brooke has a Saint Bernard who is her pride and joy, and she enjoys exercising, watching classic TV shows, and spending time with her family most of all.
Michelle Jarrett
Sixth Grade Math
Michelle Jarrett was born and raised in Rappahannock County. After college, she moved to the tri-state area working in the hotel and architectural industries. She returned to Rappahannock County and began working as a substitute teacher in 2018 after losing her daughter to a tragic accident. Jarrett has always been passionate about working with children and is fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.
Erica Jennejahn
School Social Worker
Throughout her career, Erica Jennejahn has been a champion for children and families through her advocacy, passion, and actions to ensure everyone has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves. She values teamwork, community, and integrity and is thrilled to return to the work that makes her heart and soul sing. When she is not working, you can find Jennejahn spending time with her family, fishing, coaching, gardening, or hanging out with her animals.
Vinnie Lainson
High School English
Having mostly lived in Rappahannock since 1976, Vinnie Lainson is rooted in this amazing community. She owned Cabin Fever Books in Little Washington, and later in Sperryville, she started the Rappahannock Youth Soccer League. She is an ordained Episcopal priest with a passion for teaching. All three of her sons and their families live in the county.
Jacqueline Lowe-Barton
High School Math
Jacqui Lowe-Barton has over twelve years in the education field. She is excited to be back with Rappahannock County in a new role. In her free time, she loves spending time with her family, hiking, camping and boating.
Rocio Loya
Spanish Teacher
Rocio Loya is a 2006 graduate of Rappahannock County Public Schools and has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Virginia. For the past four and a half years, she has taught Spanish in Culpeper County Public Schools. In her free time, she enjoys watching movies and spending time with her husband and two boys.
Lori-Anne Moss
Special Education Teacher
Lori-Anne Moss has worked in the education field since 1997. She served as a special education Aide during the previous school year and is excited to continue working with the students as a teacher.
Michael Suchernick
Seventh Grade
A native of New Jersey, Michael Suchernick joins RCPS with experience teaching high school history as well as three additional years in education working as a permanent building substitute teacher. He is very excited to dive into the world of language arts and bring his love of storytelling and imagination with him from real history and historical interpretation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing fiddle and dulcimer, hiking, sailing, woodworking and creating other artwork, and spending time with his wife and dog named Nemo. He’s also writing a book based on historical events.
Kalia Page
Band and Drama Director
A recent graduate from Bridgewater College with a degree in Music Education, Kalia Page will serve as the RCPS Band/Drama Director. She is a percussionist with more than eleven years of experience. Page enjoys playing ukulele, salsa dancing, and traveling in her free time.
Kathy Pierce
High School English
Kathy Pierce graduated from the University of Mary Washington with a B.A. in Liberal Arts. She completed her education classes at Middle Tennessee State University and has five years of experience in the education field. She loves to read and enjoys hiking and gardening.
Heather Pitts
Elementary School Physical Education
Heather Pitts graduated from Virginia Tech in 2004 with a Bachelor’s degree in health and physical education. After graduating, Pitts taught Physical Education and coached softball in Loudoun County for five years before becoming a stay-at-home mom to be with her two boys. In her free time, Pitts enjoys spending time with her family, watching/playing sports, and vacationing at the beach.
Lora Waterbury
Behavior Specialist
Lora Waterbury grew up in Grandview, West Virginia. She received her BSW from Concord University and was certified as a grief counselor in 1997. Waterbury has 27 years of experience as a social worker. For the past 14 years, she has worked with hospice providing counseling and grief therapy. Waterbury has a variety of experience working with youth and adults in mental health and medical settings. She is married to Toby, a Rappahannock native, and is blessed with three children. They reside in Amissville. She loves crafting, decorating, and antique shopping.
Evelyn Wever
Behavior Specialist
Evelyn Wever is passionate about helping others and is joining the RCPS family as a behavior specialist. According to Wever, RCPS is like a family, and it is her honor to join this supportive atmosphere.
Samantha Williams
Pre-K Aide
Samantha Williams has previously worked as a substitute for many classrooms and grade levels at RCPS. This year, she will serve as a Pre-K Aide. While Samantha may be new to this position, she certainly isn’t new to our school community.
Meet the teachers: Students and families will have an opportunity to meet the new staff during the “Meet the Teacher Day” on Aug. 8between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The writer is public relations and digital communications officer at Rappahannock County Public Schools.