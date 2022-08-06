Rappahannock teachers 2022

Back Row (left to right): Kalia Page, Michael Suchernick, Lori-Anne Moss, Sandra Burke, Robert Dwyer, Sarah Drewlo, Heather Pitts, Kathy Pierce, and Vinnie Lainson.

Front Row (left to right): Jacqueline Lowe-Barton, Kayla Brown, Erica Jennejahn, Evelyn Wever, Lora Waterbury, Carmen Aylor, Rocio Loya, and Karen Ellis. Not Pictured: Brooke Herring, Michelle Jarrett, and Samantha Williams.

 Holly Jenkins

Rappahannock County Public Schools welcomed several new teachers and staff for orientation last Monday. Learn more about the new and returning staff here:

Carmen Aylor

Tags

Recommended for you