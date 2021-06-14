Often when people hear the word “scholarship” they think about money dedicated to the four-year-college bound high school senior. In the four counties that Northern Piedmont Community Foundation serves (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock), we want all our residents to know that of the 43 scholarship funds we manage, many of them have universal appeal.
This year, in Rappahannock County, we awarded 11 high school scholarships for a total of $16,000 to both college-bound and non-traditional students who plan to pursue trades and technical fields.
New this year is the Polling Family Memorial Scholarship, which was set up to assist students pursuing a career in Fire Science. The Joe Timpane Building Trades Scholarship was established for students of any age and is available to students pursuing training in fields that relate to the building trades.
NPCF also provides scholarships to those attending Rapp Center For Education certification programs. The Community Foundation was thrilled to see that even during a pandemic with all the obstacles these young people have faced in their learning, they managed to stay focused and succeed. Last year’s scholarships in our four counties totaled $286,000 for first year scholarships as well as $150,000 in renewable funding.
This year’s scholarship recipients from the Rappahannock High School Class of 2021 were:
Anthony Berry:
Joe Timpane Building Trades Scholarship Fund
Jesse Foster:
Joe Timpane Building Trades Scholarship Fund
Taven Murrah:
Cooley, Dearing & Rinker Foundation Scholarship
Sam Petty:
RMD Highest SAT Math Award Scholarship
Alexandra Phillips:
Cooley, Dearing & Rinker Foundation Scholarship
Jenna Robey:
Polling Family Memorial
Olivia Scheulen:
Cooley, Dearing & Rinker Foundation Scholarship
Carrington Wayland:
Cooley, Dearing & Rinker Foundation Scholarship
Mary Beth Williams Memorial Scholarship
Jordan Welch:
Cooley, Dearing & Rinker Foundation Scholarship
Eve Vandry:
Lois Snead Arts and Crafts
Our scholarship program brings us tremendous joy and satisfaction in knowing we are providing much needed assistance at a time when the cost of education has skyrocketed.
Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that elevates the well being of others through philanthropic capital by enhancing and preserving the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties and to strengthen the region’s nonprofit organizations.