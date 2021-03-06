Rappahannock County Public School Athletics just wrapped up their first pandemic season. Our winter teams competed and excelled despite the trials and tribulations of playing competitive sports in a COVID environment.
Fans were limited to 25 per contest and players and coaches were subject to strict safety protocols in an effort to secure the health of all. Thanks to the efforts of those players, coaches and fans, and with the guidance of school administration, our student athletes were able to complete their seasons and enjoy one of the hallmarks of our culture: high school sports.
On the basketball court, Rapp’s JV girls’ squad completed their best season in years, finishing 11 and 1 and taking co-champion honors in the JV division of the Bull Run District. Their counterparts, the boys’ JV team, finished the season at 11 and 0 and stood alone as the Bull Run District boys’ JV champs. Two outstanding seasons, one perfect and one near perfect, and two championships bode well for the future of Rapp basketball. Congrats to all the players, coaches and parents who worked so hard and who saw that effort pay off in a big way.
On the varsity side of the court, the boys’ and girls’ teams turned it on in the postseason and clawed their way to the Region Championships. Once again, playing regular season games in a district loaded with bigger schools paid off — Rapp stood tall when the playoffs began and the opposing schools were all in our size classification.
This was the first time in Rapp athletic history that both boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams were in the Region Championship in the same season.
The varsity girls’ team finished the season at 3 and 11, earning Region 1B runner up, and player Tori Atkins was named to the Bull Run District second team.
The boys’ squad finished at 8 and 6, also the Region 1B runner up. Grant Lillard was named to the Bull Run District first team and Mason Ramey to the second team. More accolades are sure to come, with the naming of the all-region teams. Fans can take comfort in knowing that next year the teams will be back better than ever — and will hopefully be able to play in front of packed stands!
Last but not least, Rapp fielded only one boys’ Junior Panther team this season. They finished the season with six wins and only two losses. Clearly Rapp basketball — both boys’ and girls’ teams — has a bright future. Players and coaches look forward to adding more hardware to the trophy cases in the seasons to come.
Our winter sports also include wrestling, and while this year’s squad was small in number they were huge in heart. Five of seven wrestlers earned top four regional medals and qualified for the state tournament.
Despite having a season interrupted with numerous COVID obstacles, the team had two regular season matches and then shone brightly at both region and state tournaments. Congrats to our grapplers (Matt Sisk, Nicholas Grigsby, Clint Snead, Austin Clem, Bryce Fryant, Hayden Milam and Jaesean Yates) for fighting not only their opponents but also the circumstances of COVID and for coming out on top with the medals to prove it.
Our last winter sports activity is Scholastic Bowl. This year Rapp’s team competed exclusively in an all-virtual format, with opposing teams safely ensconced in their own schools. This year’s squad finished second in the first regional competition, punching their ticket to the Super Regional in which a top-two finish will bring an invitation to the State Championship to be held later this month.
And this year’s Scholastic Bowl team recently competed on the WRC-TV4 “It’s Academic” contest and finished second. The episode will air in June of this year. Fingers crossed that the team will advance to states — and perhaps bring home a third state championship in Scholastic Bowl!
Congrats again to all our winter athletes and best of luck to our fall student athletes, who are now hard at work practicing for another successful season.
— The writer is the principal of Rappahannock County High School
