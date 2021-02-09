Video:
On Tuesday night the Rappahannock County School Board decided on a schedule to bring its public school students back into the classroom for instruction four days a week.
Children in kindergarten through third grade will be the first to return starting on March 15, followed by fourth and fifth graders two weeks later. If all goes well, sixth through twelfth grades will return in mid-April for the last six weeks of the school year.
“Mentally and emotionally, the sooner these kids come back the better off they’re going to be,” said Chris Ubben, who represents the Wakefield district.
School Board members pushed to have the high school students begin returning to four-day instruction concurrently with the elementary school, but Superintendent Shannon Grimsley dissuaded them, explaining that because the high schoolers move throughout the building from classroom to classroom much more than elementary school students, they are more susceptible to transmitting COVID-19.
Grimsley said she preferred to wait a couple weeks for the community transmission rates in the county to decline before sending high schoolers back to the classroom four days a week.
Sixty percent of RCPS staff have registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and many of them have received at least one dose. While this number may seem low to some, Grimsley said that statewide, only about 30 percent of teachers have elected to receive the vaccine.
At Monday night’s meeting the school board also adopted the 2021-2022 academic calendar and approved plans to form a study into the feasibility of continuing the Wonderful Wednesday distance learning program into the next academic year. Assistant Superintendent Carol Johnson will spearhead that effort.
