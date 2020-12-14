The winter sports season is officially underway at Rappahannock County Public Schools and student athletes are gearing up for their first games.
“Teams are in full swing with practices gearing up for the competitions which are slated to begin with girls and boys basketball next week,” wrote Courtney Atkins, RCPS’s athletic director, in an email to the Rappahannock News.
“Wrestling is slated to begin in January with matches, and Scholastic Bowl will be competing in a virtual format starting mid-January.”
Atkins said that students and coaches are “cautiously excited” about the start of the season, noting that in the age of COVID-19 everything is subject to change.
{ Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning. }
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 the Virginia High School League has provided guidance consistent with the governor’s executive orders encouraging mask wearing, social distancing and good hygiene. This morning VHSL announced that they will not require student athletes and coaches to wear masks during practices and games, although the league does strongly encourage compliance with the governor’s mask mandate.
“We know this has been an ever changing environment, so we are going day by day, being thankful for each day we get to play,” Atkins said.
“The athletes are definitely wanting to compete, so we are following all of our new mitigation strategies to do everything we can to make it a reality. I truly believe it will bring much joy to our lives to see the student athletes getting back to the activities they love to do.”