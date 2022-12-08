Snowball-10-web.jpg (copy)

A little fun between runs during the new club’s trip to Bryce earlier this year.

A combination of forces that barreled through the early ’70s forced the Rappahannock County Ski Resort into bankruptcy. During that final season, there were a series of freeze-thaw cycles with rain that forced Rappahannock to completely cover the mountain seven times with man-made snow, going from bare ground each time to 90% coverage. That, coupled with the Mideast oil boycott, which stopped most Americans from driving for recreation since many couldn't afford to buy gas, led to its demise.

Fast forward 50 years and Shauna Volmrich, Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) president, shares that  the Rappahannock County Public Schools Ski & Snowboard Club “launched with huge success last January and we are excited to do this again for 5th-12th graders! We are looking for sponsors to make the club not only more affordable to all but equitable by having a scholarship pool. A local foundation sponsored scholarships last year and we held a car wash over the summer that raised $550. Participation was at 45 students last year and I'm sure we will have more this year with the club starting January 6 and running 6 Fridays total.” 

Tags

Recommended for you