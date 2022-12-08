A combination of forces that barreled through the early ’70s forced the Rappahannock County Ski Resort into bankruptcy. During that final season, there were a series of freeze-thaw cycles with rain that forced Rappahannock to completely cover the mountain seven times with man-made snow, going from bare ground each time to 90% coverage. That, coupled with the Mideast oil boycott, which stopped most Americans from driving for recreation since many couldn't afford to buy gas, led to its demise.
Fast forward 50 years and Shauna Volmrich, Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) president, shares that the Rappahannock County Public Schools Ski & Snowboard Club “launched with huge success last January and we are excited to do this again for 5th-12th graders! We are looking for sponsors to make the club not only more affordable to all but equitable by having a scholarship pool. A local foundation sponsored scholarships last year and we held a car wash over the summer that raised $550. Participation was at 45 students last year and I'm sure we will have more this year with the club starting January 6 and running 6 Fridays total.”
“For six Fridays in January and February, we leave school at 2:45 p.m. and go night skiing or snowboarding at Bryce Resort, and return home about 10:30 p.m. Students receive rental equipment, helmet, lift ticket, and dinner for an all inclusive price of $312 for all six weeks and can add-on 1 hour lessons for $15 per session.”
For information, donations and enrollment: Please contact Shauna Volmrich at 412-425-5382 and shaunavol@gmail.com
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...