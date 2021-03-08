The Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering nine scholarships totalling over $20,000 to seniors graduating from high schools in Rappahannock and Culpeper. Since being founded in 1999 solely for the purpose of distributing scholarships, the foundation has awarded $170,719 to local students.
Sanford Reaves Jr., the foundation board’s vice president, explained the scholarships are open to all students and recipients are not determined on an income-based need. Additionally, the scholarships are available to students attending any kind of college, from four-year universities to community colleges.
Reaves encouraged students to apply because “with the rising cost of college, a majority can’t afford some of the costs that are involved.” The scholarships can be used for any college-related expenses.
“Not only do you have to pay for the school itself, but then you have to have room and board,” he said. “How much do books cost? A $2,000 scholarship might pay for your books the first semester that you’re there. I can help and make a big difference.”
Applications, which are due March 26, are available at high schools for the following scholarships:
The Thornhill Family Scholarship: This scholarship is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. Scholarship amount: $2,700.
The Phillips-Yancey-Southard Scholarship: This scholarship is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated true perseverance and determination when faced with unfair challenges and obstacles. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
The Bill Kyle Memorial Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
The Ian and Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service. Scholarship amount: $1,500.
The Paul Kite Yancey, Katie Baron Yancey, and Mary Lou Yancey Phillips Phoenix Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who demonstrates a financial need, in which attending college would cause significant financial hardship. Scholarship amount: $4,000.
The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a graduating Culpeper County Public School senior who is pursuing a career in Education. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
The Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a graduating Culpeper County senior who wishes to study criminal justice. Scholarship amount: $2,025.
The “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship: This scholarship is available to graduating seniors from Culpeper County Public Schools who are seeking a major in the field of music. Scholarship amount: $2,000.
The Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship: This scholarship is available to a senior from Culpeper County Public Schools pursuing a degree in Elementary Education. Scholarship amount: $2,319.
Later in the year, Reaves explained that the foundation will make scholarships available to local students who are already in college.
