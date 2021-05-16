Eight retirees all served the public schools for at least 15 years
In a crowded Rappahannock County Elementary School gym on Tuesday night, the school board introduced the new principal of Rappahannock County High School. Carlos Dwight Seward has served as the assistant principal at Eastern View High School in Culpeper County for the past four years and will step into the shoes of retiring Rappahannock County High School Principal Jimmy Swindler, who is leaving RCHS after 20 years of service.
“We put our candidates through quite a rigorous process,” said Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley. “We don’t mess around. We had three separate sets of interviews … and some really tough questions based on all of the criteria we’ve been working on developing in our comprehensive plan. I’ve never seen a candidate rise to the top so quickly and so unanimously as [Seward] has.”
The new principal was welcomed with a round of applause Tuesday night and signed his contract on the spot.
At the same meeting, the school board honored eight retirees, all of whom had served at least 15 years at Rappahannock County Public Schools. Four teachers, Candace Lamma, Sheila Smith, Layne Vickers and Lilo Wolfe, were presented with the Golden Apple award for reaching the milestone of 30 years with RCPS. “These dedicated teachers and staff have spent the better part of their lives challenging Rappahannock youth to reach high standards and expectations, all the while creating a love of learning in students of all abilities and backgrounds,” Grimsley said.
Candace Lamma and Sheila Smith, who each have respectively spent 41 years teaching at RCPS, received a Grandfather Clock award, a new award for teachers who dedicate 40 years or more to Rappahannock schools.
The school board also passed a resolution to honor Madison County High School Athletics Trainer Kathryn Crouthamel for her heroic and selfless act earlier this year when she rescued RCPS Cross-Country Coach Kenneth Burke’s life. When Burke collapsed and fell unresponsive at a cross-country meet, Crouthamel immediately began performing CPR and administered care until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.
“Be it resolved as a great honor and privilege of the Rappahannock County School Board to recognize Kathryn for her selfless act in saving Coach Burke’s life,” said School Board Chair Wes Mills. Kathryn was also bestowed with a gift of thanks from the RCHS cross country team.
Later in the evening, Robin Bolt, RCPS’ director of administrative services, delivered an update to the school board on the progress of the equity committee. “We found some distance between where we want to be and where we are, but nothing that is insurmountable,” Bolt said. “This is a real direct lens on this to help all our students.”
Bolt pointed out that in her research she found that under current technical rules handed down from the Virginia School Board Association, “a superintendent can only be a male.” Bolt said she contacted the VSBA and called their attention to the gender bias in their language. “We read these things without even thinking about them unless you’re looking for it, and I think that’s where this [committee] really comes in.”
Bolt recommended a general policy review and updates to the schools’ comprehensive plan to include an emphasis on equity through professional development, curriculum development and cultural awareness.
And finally, Grimsley and Mills introduced a new charter on Tuesday night to address the financial challenges the school district faces. The School Innovative Finance Taskforce, which shortens into the clever moniker “SIFT,” will “focus on understanding current financial realities and researching opportunities to influence that portfolio.” Three teams will investigate different aspects of school finance: the local composite index, the state budget and philanthropy.
“It’s a community coming together to try and figure something out and present possible solutions, even wacky, out-there solutions,” Grimsley said.
The taskforce is looking for community members to join each of these teams. If you are interested in serving or if you have questions, contact Dr. Shannon Grimsley at sgrimsley@rappahannockschools.us or by calling 540-227-0023.
