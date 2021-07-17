At a subdued Rappahannock County School Board meeting on Tuesday, July 13, board members discussed masking guidance for the new school year, an update on the new Wellness Center, and plans for incoming High School Principal Carlos Seward’s transition into his new role.
‘Dynamic, data-driven decisions’
The meeting began with a report from Dr. Shannon Grimsley, Rappahannock County Public Schools superintendent, who said that barring any changes, the Virginia Department of Education’s guidelines will allow students to return to school five days a week in the fall. On July 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools which prioritizes the safe return of students to in-person instruction.
“What the Department of Ed and [Virginia Department of Health] will do, if they align with the CDC, is encourage masking for all unvaccinated individuals in schools. There will not, it appears right now, be a mandate other than on buses. That has not been lifted at this point in time — that’s a federal executive order for public transit which does include school buses,” Grimsley said.
“The question we keep getting asked is, ‘Well, will you mandate mask-wearing at school?’ And the answer is, you know, we like to maintain the flexibility to make dynamic, data-driven decisions based on our community data. So right now, if things stay the way they are, community rates are very, very low, we have very good … mitigation strategies in place, so I would like to recommend that we … encourage mask wearing for anyone who is unvaccinated but make it an optional choice for those who wish to in schools,” Grimsley said. “However, should we see spikes in transmission rates in our school community we reserve the right to put on universal masking protocols as a mitigation strategy.”
Grimsley added that RCPS will use the same decision-making matrix that the district used during the height of the pandemic to measure transmission rates within the schools and in the Rappahannock community.
Valley Health to staff RCPS Wellness Center
After two years of diligent work to procure professional integrative care for RCPS families at a centrally-located wellness center, the school district has finally ratified a contract with Valley Health. “When the telehealth opportunity came to fruition, after COVID that wasn’t such a foreign term anymore. People were like, oh, Zoom, telehealth, we know all about that now. … So Valley Health has agreed to provide telehealth services on-site [at the schools] five days a week with pediatric providers available to our students,” Grimsley said.
The Wellness Center will be paid for in part by a $69,000 grant from the PATH Foundation and access will be free regardless of insurance status or income level.
The superintendent reminded the school board that the reason for pursuing the Wellness Center concept in the first place was to address chronic absenteeism directly related to health care access. “Over 80 percent of those log entries for chronic absenteeism were due to appointments … [parents] had to pick up their child, pick up their prescriptions, pick up the siblings because they had to go somewhere, and it was adding up so much — and when your accreditation is linked directly to that number, that’s pretty scary,” Grimsley said.
If all goes well, Grimsley said, the Wellness Center will be open for parents to view on Back-To-School Night this fall.
A three-phase plan
Principal Seward delivered a brief but thorough presentation regarding his plans for entering into his new leadership role at Rappahannock County High School. “This is something I’ve looked forward to since I had a conversation with Dr. Grimsley and Dr. [Carol] Johnson back in late April,” Seward said. “We put together a document that outlines, in a very thoughtful and meticulous way, some particular activities I’ll be engaging in short term, intermediate term, and long term throughout this year.”
In the plan, Seward, who jumped into Rappahannock County life even before his first day on the job and attended several RCHS sporting events, wrote that he will continue to get to know administrators, faculty, staff, students and families over the next year.