Why trees matter
In a special ceremony in the RCES courtyard, the Rappahannock County Garden Club and Friends of Rappahannock recognized students for their poster submissions, which reflected the importance of trees. The ceremony, held on April 19, 2021, honored one student from each grade level. Posters were judged on the students’ understanding and depiction of trees’ role and contribution to the planet.
“The Rappahannock County Garden Club and our partners, the Friends of the Rappahannock, are very pleased to recognize the great art of students from our local elementary school,” wrote Garden Club President Kathi Dutilh and School Coordinator of Special Projects Ann Stenner in a press release.
“Each poster has an age-appropriate image which reflects the child’s image of a tree and its many contributions to our health and well being and the environment. Some are very personal and some are abstract, but all reflect that the children understand what trees mean to all of us on the planet and how important it is that we care and nurture trees in our environment.”
Rose Hill Veterinary Practice Recognized on VSBA Honor Roll
On April 13, Rose Hill Veterinary Practice was recognized as a recipient of the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) Honor Roll recognition at the School Board Meeting. Dr. Tom Massie, owner of Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, graciously received the award from School Board Chair Wes Mills and Rappahannock County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley.
The board nominated Rose Hill to receive this recognition for their continued support of the schools. Dr. Massie has played an integral role in providing hands-on learning experiences for agriculture academy students.
Michele Fincham, Agriculture Education Instructor and FFA Advisor, was excited to learn about this special recognition. “Dr. Massie, owner of Rose Hill Veterinary Practice, has immersed himself in helping our FFA chapter succeed,” Fincham said.
“He has not only tried his best to accommodate my ideas, but has gone above and beyond to facilitate activities to help our members become involved in agriculture within our community. We will be inducting Dr. Massie into our FFA chapter as an honorary member this year at our first-ever FFA banquet. Rose Hill Veterinary Practice was not just a place of employment for me, but a place where I grew and became a skilled Licensed Veterinary Technician — skills that I plan to pass down to all of my students. The staff of RHVP will always be family to me.”
Additionally, Massie, who serves as a Board Member for FamilyFutures, has been actively involved in assisting with the MyFuture program at the elementary school.
