Field Day Fun
RCES students showed their competitive spirit and lots of smiles while enjoying a variety of fun, field day events on Friday, May 21. Organized by Ms. Rhonda Jenkins, the activities included hurdles, flag tag, corn hole toss, softball throw, egg race, two-man toss, sack race, bumper balls, and more! Students were treated to popsicles, pizza and popcorn, which were generously donated and distributed by the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office.
Aloha Luau
The RCHS junior class, along with sponsors Mrs. Eva Payne, Ms. Nanette Hogan, and Ms. Sandy Gillingham, hosted an outdoor Luau party for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 22. This event featured an array of outdoor games and activities, caricature artists, temporary tattoos, a bonfire, door prizes, and a variety of yummy treats! In the glow of the bonfire, the 2021 Prom Queen and King, Jenna Robey and Jaesean Yates, crowned the Prom Prince and Princess, Luke Ellis and Jasmine Grimsley, under a beautiful altar that was constructed by Mr. Rich Hogan’s shop class and decorated with a floral arrangement by Mr. Dave Naser.
The event concluded with a movie shown on a large inflatable movie screen. RCPS would like to extend a special thank you to the Washington Fire Department for assisting with the bonfire and to the RCHS Students Against Dangerous Decisions (SADD) club for donating food and door prizes for this special event.
