School board hears updated guidance from the VHSL, discusses holiday bonuses
At the regular School Board meeting at Rappahannock County Elementary School on Tuesday night, RCPS Athletics Director and School Nurse Courtney Atkins shared updated COVID-19 guidance from the Virginia High School League regarding the return of school sports.
The update offers some good news to student athletes and high school sports fans alike.
Winter athletics will be the first to pick back up starting in December, followed by Fall and then Spring sports. Atkins said that all sports seasons will see a 40 percent reduction in the number of games and teams will travel only within their district — no traveling to other regions during the regular season this year.
As for face coverings, “athletes are not required to wear a mask when actively working out or playing in a game,” Atkins said. “And active coaches are not necessarily required to wear masks, but any time they are not active on the sidelines, they must wear one.”
The number of spectators at any indoor or outdoor sporting event will be limited to 250 people and all attendees will have to comply with COVID-19 protocols like temperature screenings, self-assessments and social distancing.
Also on Tuesday night, the School Board discussed the possibility of extending the two-percent raise that was approved for teachers starting in December to all remaining staff, as well as offering $500 holiday bonuses to all RCPS employees.
RCPS Superintendent Shannon Grimsley noted that the compensation increase is contingent upon the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors thawing some frozen funds that the schools are planning on receiving in 2021.
“But remember we did receive that grant from an anonymous donor to take care of our staff,” Dr. Grimsley said. “And we could offset a large amount of the cost with that grant for [bonuses].”
The School Board and Board of Supervisors are tentatively planning a joint meeting in February 2021.
For more School Board updates, watch our video recording of Tuesday night’s meeting or pick up a copy of the Nov. 12 edition of the Rappahannock News.