Rappahannock County Schools has notified students, families, and staff that schools will be closed for students and staff tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, due to inclement weather. Offices will open at 10 a.m. Distance learning will not be conducted Tuesday; however, students are encouraged to use the day to complete any missing assignments.
Schools to close for second day
Staff-Contributed
