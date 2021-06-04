To celebrate the achievements and extraordinary resilience of the historic class of 2021, the Rappahannock News will feature one Rappahannock County High School senior each week until graduation on May 28. Students have been nominated by their teachers and mentors to be featured in the Senior Spotlight series.
Eighteen-year-old Agustin Garcia Prieto says joining the Sperryville Rescue Squad was the best decision he made this year. The recent Rappahannock County High School graduate has volunteered there for the past two months and is working his way toward becoming a fully independent emergency medical technician (EMT).
“I love the teamwork,” Garcia Prieto says. “I love taking care of a patient, I just love the whole thing. I even love washing the ambulance — just being part of it makes me feel happy.”
There are no shortcuts on the road to becoming an EMT, which works much like an apprenticeship. Garcia Prieto has already finished the 280-hour required course and is currently “riding along” with Sperryville Rescue, but he still has to pass a certification exam to become a nationally registered EMT. After that, he will run calls with a supervisor until the supervisor releases him to be on his own.
“It helps to have a very good relationship with the supervisor,” Garcia Prieto says. “Ours is Brian Ross, he’s the paramedic and he’s very good.”
Garcia Prieto plans to continue taking classes at Lord Fairfax Community College and volunteering with Sperryville Rescue for the next year and then transfer to Virginia Commonwealth University to pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
“As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a doctor or a nurse or something,” he says. “I really like medicine, I like taking care of people. Whenever I’ve had to go to the hospital … the nurses have always been great, very helpful, and I was like, ‘I want to be just like that when I grow up.’”
For Garcia Prieto, school always came naturally. He always studied hard and earned good grades, and as a dual enrollment student at LFCC this year he took lots of classes that interested him. His favorite, he says, was developmental psychology.
“Seeing the psychology of infants and the elderly, I thought that was fascinating. … Knowing how infants behave, you can have a better sense of how to take care of them as a nurse and knowing how elderly people think and it helps a lot,” he said.
As he learns the ropes of administering emergency care in an ambulance, Garcia Prieto says knowing something about psychology has helped him talk to patients. “I’m taking as many notes as I can from [paramedics] Brian and Kathy, because they’re super calm,” he notes. “It’s something I need to really get good at, to speak with a patient and calm them down. … We [responded to] a lady the other day [and] we comforted her, put her in the ambulance, we reassured her she was going to be alright. … And then like her vitals got better. That was amazing.”
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Garcia Prieto learned some valuable things this year. “[COVID-19] made me slow down a lot. Because I was a 17 year old who wanted to get into the workforce, you know, start on everything. And then Covid hit and I was like, well, I can’t really do anything and I have to learn how to deal with that. And once I learned just to take a deep breath, step back and go, ‘Okay, let me reassess’ — it’s helped so much,” he notes.
Asked what advice he would give his younger self, Garcia Prieto says: “I think slowing down is my biggest advice. Slow down, have fun, you know, do things with your friends that you’re going to remember.”