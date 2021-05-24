To celebrate the achievements and extraordinary resilience of the historic class of 2021, the Rappahannock News will feature one Rappahannock County High School senior each week until graduation on May 28. Students have been nominated by their teachers and mentors to be featured in the Senior Spotlight series.
As soon as 18-year-old Lee Reinboldt learned about the Heavy Equipment Operator (HEO) class at Lord Fairfax Community College, he enrolled.
Reinboldt, a graduating senior at Rappahannock County High School, found out about the Workforce Solutions program from Lisa Heiser, his college counselor. Plus, he had watched his friends, Logan Butler and Richard Jenkins, complete the program and become successful equipment operators right out of high school.
“Mrs. Heiser, she’s awesome. Very nice lady. … She got us into that [class], got us the grants — we only paid, like, $100 or something bucks out of pocket for a $5,000 class,” Reinboldt said.
Heavy equipment operators are in high demand in Virginia, especially since the average age of operators in the state as of 2020 was 55, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The necessity for operators also means that the Commonwealth of Virginia will subsidize two-thirds of the education costs for students who want to enter the field.
The Headwaters Foundation, a local nonprofit which supports public education in Rappahannock County, also helps students to pay a portion of their tuition.
So during his junior year, Reinboldt went to school in the morning and went with his friend to night class at LFCC’s Middletown Campus for the HEO program. “We had a work release, so it wasn’t bad,” he noted. And as soon as he finished the class, Reinboldt was offered a job. “I got offered by S.W. Rodgers and all those big companies, but I don’t really want to work for a big huge company like that. You’re another fish in the pond, and that’s not what I really wanted to do,” he said.
Instead, Reinboldt accepted a job with Sammy Butler, the father of his friend Logan and an independent contractor who owns SMB Unlimited Excavating. “Work started picking up for him with the housing boom and everything that’s going on right now so we’re staying crazy, crazy busy. I can work as many hours as I want, pretty much.”
Even though Reinboldt loves being at school to see his friends and socialize, he says it’s been amazing to get paid to work with machinery. “Everybody knew me in high school as the kid who hung out in shop class,” he said. And with good reason — Reinboldt said he sometimes spent five hours in the shop, fixing four wheelers and tractors and even building a flatbed for his truck.
“I normally tried to set up my schedule to where I had one or two[shop] classes each semester,” he said. “Towards the end I’d do two or three blocks … I was in there constantly. I’d go to the lunch room, get my lunch and then come back to the shop class and eat my lunch in there with Mr. Hogan.”
Reinboldt has been working on machines since before he can remember. “My parents have shown me pictures of when I was a kid I had a little tiny tool bag and little plastic hammers that I’d run around with. It’s always been something I enjoyed,” he added.
Asked what advice he would give his younger self, Reinboldt said: “Do better in school. … Take advantage of more LFCC classes. I wish I had taken [a commercial driver’s license] class and a welding class while I was still in school.”
