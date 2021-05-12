To celebrate the achievements and extraordinary resilience of the historic class of 2021, the Rappahannock News will feature one Rappahannock County High School senior each week until graduation on May 28. Students have been nominated by their teachers and mentors to be featured in the Senior Spotlight series.
Football was Matt Sisk’s first love. Even though he has had a successful high school career as a wrestler, becoming a four-time state qualifier and making it to the state semifinals, football has his heart.
“I’ve played football my whole life,” he says. Sisk played as a receiver throughout high school and is looking to continue progressing in college.
As a ninth grader, Sisk played backup for his older brother, Jake. “It didn't bother me. I knew I needed a year to learn and then I grew over that summer and just got bigger,” Sisk says.
The pandemic has made this year a challenging one for high school athletes like Sisk. “I'm so used to going out and shaking hands after the game,” he says. “None of that. I mean, I was on the sideline, but with the masks on I can imagine that must be kind of weird — because I mean, if you're out there and you come back [to the sideline] and you’re out of breath … I feel like it'd be a weird feeling.
“And sometimes you couldn't hear the refs and they'd have to pull down their masks. Yeah, it was interesting,” Sisk says.
Now he’s preparing for the future beyond Rappahannock County High School. Sisk plans to join the football team at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va, as a walk-on athlete.
Sisk has chosen VMI because he wants to become an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. “My dad was in the military for a while, my mom trained people in the military … so it's just a family thing, I guess,” Sisk says. “I don't feel like I have to, but I want to be able to serve.”
Growing up in a military family, Sisk was able to travel. As a child, he lived in Bangkok, Thailand for two years and also lived on a military base near Williamsburg, Va. “I've always loved going places,” Sisk says. “I just feel like that's going to be cool, to see places in the world I haven't seen.”
Sisk was not always certain that he wanted to pursue a military track. “I feel like when it came to college, I never really made, like, a certain choice because I didn't really know exactly what I wanted to do,” he says. “My brother went [to VMI] and I went to visit him. I know the first six months are going to be really hard, but it's something that I know I want to go through, something challenging to really push me over the edge and make me stand out for the career path I want to go into.”
Asked what advice he would give to his younger self, Sisk says he wishes he had understood that school is important. “I did not give a single care about my grades. Until last year, I had, like, a 2.5 GPA … going into my junior year. My mom … tried to get me to care about school, my dad always tried to stress to me that school was important. But I was like, ‘No, it's not.’ So I wouldn't try. It's important! It matters!
“Thankfully, I was able to jump my GPA up to about 3.4 now, hopefully and get to 3.6 by the end of the semester by the time I graduate. But yeah — school’s important. Get on to your grades. Now.”
