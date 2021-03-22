On Friday, seven members of the Virginia General Assembly representing Rappahannock and its neighbors wrote a letter to the State Board for Community Colleges opposing the recent decision to change the name of Lord Fairfax Community College.
Signed by senators Mark Obenshain, R-26th, and Jill Vogel, R-27th, along with delegates Todd Gilbert, R-15th, Michael Webert, R-18th, David LaRock, R-33rd, Bill Wiley, R-29th, and Mark Cole, R-88th, the letter urged the State Board for Community Colleges “not to act” on the name change.
The lawmakers continued: “Instead, we ask that you recognize the overwhelming opposition from the communities served by LFCC who share a deep connection to the institution and loyalty to its identity.
“We share in the opposition to the decision and are saddened by the LFCC Advisory Board’s lack of consideration of community stakeholders’ input, for whom such a decision requires consultation. Further, the allocation of such significant financial resources for changes to the
college name reflects poor stewardship at a time when resources should be spent to advance the needs of community college students. We hope that the board will act in the interest of students consistent with our constituents’ overwhelming desire to support the mission of LFCC and preserve the current institution as it is known in the region.”
Read the letter: